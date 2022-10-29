Somewhere between the dramatic dip in its enrollment three years ago and a rare .500 football season last autumn, Scott County lost the reverential tones and statewide acclaim that were assured to them for two decades.
Now that the Cardinals have taken down the No. 5 and 6 teams in the commonwealth, regardless of class, consecutively and with authority, you'd better put that respect back on their name.
SC withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally to knock off Class 4A No. 1 Lexington Catholic, 28-21, Friday night at Birds Nest Stadium, and complete its revenge tour through a monstrous schedule with a sterling 9-1 record.
“Like (Coach Jim) McKee said, we played seven district champions (counting preseason) and beat six of them, so it makes us real confident,” said fullback Jacob Fryman, who led a relentless rushing attack with 20 carries for 97 yards.
The Cards beat 6A state title contender Ballard a week ago, and one signature win deserved another.
Ellis Huguely and Thomas Feickert capped the first two drives of the evening with 8-yard touchdowns, and the SC defense held its ground and that lead miles better than it did in last year's 41-40 loss at Catholic (8-2).
Feickert added a second touchdown run from seven yards out to make it 21-7 with 2:06 remaining in the second quarter. That punctuated a drive after Scott County stopped Lex Cath inside the 5-yard line and Paul Garner blocked a chip shot field goal.
“Just how Luke (Valencia) said last week, it's a one-two duo, and that time they took Luke, I extended my full body out and laid out for the team and got it done,” Garner said. “We have a little red ax. It's for the best special teams player of the week. We all want to compete and see who can get it. There's like four of us in a race right now to see who can win it for the year.”
A vintage Scott County sojourn of 15 plays, 89 yards and nearly seven minutes culminated in a quarterback sneak by Andrew Hickey to make it a 28-7 margin with 20 seconds remaining in the third.
Lexington Catholic, which rallied from a nearly identical deficit to knock off reigning 4A champion Boyle County three weeks ago, wasn't done.
Jackson Wasik threw the second of his three touchdown passes on the night, a 6-yarder to Max DeGraff, with 6:49 remaining. Spencer Bennington's interception on a ball tipped at the line of scrimmage made it possible.
“I knew coming into the game how good that little quarterback was,” McKee said. “They do a great job offensively getting you all spaced out. He extends so many plays with his feet, and he extends them to throw mostly.”
Sam Clements, who caught a 12-yard TD pass from Wasik to help the Knights gain their footing in the final minute of the first quarter, pounced on DeGraff's onside kick to keep them alive once again.
SC then thought it had a game-clinching fumble recovery from Elijah Adams before the Catholic runner was ruled down by contact. AJ Wands and Kareem Graham-Booe eventually combined for a fourth-down sack to silence that threat.
“They're a good team. They throw the ball real good,” senior linebacker Adams said. “That quarterback's a hell of a player. We knew we could stop the run. The run wasn't a big deal. We just had to stop the bombs down the field.”
Catholic burned its two remaining timeouts on SC's next series and got the ball back after a punt with 2:35 remaining. The Knights needed four plays and only 53 seconds to cut their deficit in half on a 10-yard strike from Wasik to Clements.
That heightened the drama for what could have been a harrowing sequel. Valencia cradled Catholic's second onside kick of the quarter, however, and the Cards' offense went into victory formation.
“When they recovered the first one, I went over to our special teams coordinator (Mike Davis) and I was like, 'Big D, we've gotta get someone in there to field it, and we win this game,'” Garner said. “He put Luke Valencia in, and Luke's trustworthy.”
Scott County avenged a loss from last season for the fourth time and locked up the second spot in the KHSAA RPI standings behind Douglass.
That's a double blessing: SC is assured of home games for the first, third and fourth rounds of the playoffs, and it won't see the nemesis Broncos unless they meet in the state final.
“The regular season is your body of work. It's a hell of a body of work,” McKee said. “We wanted to set it up where we don't play Frederick Douglass until Kroger Field. I'm not saying we're gonna make it. I'm just saying let's give ourselves the best possible path.”
Huguely (nine carries, 84 yards) and Feickert (10 rushes, 81 yards) found corners and seams while Fryman punished the middle of the Lexington Catholic defense.
It's a tried-and-true system that has worked forever for SC under McKee and gained momentum this fall with Adams starting at right tackle in three key wins after having never played offense in high school.
“I think I started against Great Crossing, and then during MoCo (Montgomery County) and Grant County I took a break,” Adams said. “(McKee) just said we'd be more explosive on offense if I (played). I told him I'd go for it, so I practice it twice a week, and I'm here. It seems like we play a lot faster. We move the ball a lot better on offense.”
Kayne Garrett and Huguely rambled 27 and 24 yards, respectively, on SC's first two plays from scrimmage to set up an untouched 8-yard score from Huguely.
Garner then recovered Wasik's fumble on a QB keeper, leading to Feickert's first TD of the night on fourth-and-2. Huguely hit the edge for 23 yards immediately following the takeaway to set it up.
“All year we've been coming out slow on offense, but our defense has been playing real good,” Adams said. “Tonight we came out firing and kept scoring on offense.”
Wasik (22-for-33, 267 yards) found DeGraff deep down the middle for 51 yards on third-and-long, leading to Clements' first scoring grab.
Grant Gambrell's interception at midfield put the Knights right back to work, but Adams hauled down Wasik on third-and-goal and furnished the opportunity for another Garner game-changer.
“When it was 14-7, I was trying to eat up all the second quarter and not give it to (Wasik) with enough time to score,” McKee said. “And then we scored with two minutes to go, but our defense stopped 'em. Our defense played great. It's a great team win in all three phases. The kids need to enjoy it. Their families need to enjoy it.”
Logan Jones stopped Max Mooring (15 carries, 99 yards) at the end of a 39-yard scoot to save a touchdown on Catholic's only full possession of the third quarter.
Garner soon amplified his monster night by knocking down a fourth-down throw to the end zone.
“We knew last year they put up so many yards on us passing and rushing. Tonight we knew they were gonna try to throw it all over the field,” Garner said. “We tried deep zone coverages, adjusted to what they did. Coach Monty (McIntyre) is the best defensive coordinator in the state. That's not even bragging. That's just telling the straight truth.”
Hickey's only pass completion of the night was a biggie – 13 yards to Da'Quis Brown on third-and-11 from the SC 11.
It fueled what was ultimately the clinching drive, on which SC fed Catholic a steady diet of Fryman bulldozing up the gut.
“Last game I didn't do as good. This game, came out harder and better,” Fryman said. “(McKee) said I'm gonna get tired, but I've got to put in the work at practice. The more and more you go, the better it's gonna get.”
Jacob Blair had nine tackles, Garner and Jackson Damron seven apiece and Adams and Valencia six each to headline the swarming SC defense, a unit that had allowed only one touchdown since the loss to Douglass on Sept. 23.
Scott County hosts Cooper of Union at 7:30 p.m. next Friday. If the Cards win that one and a likely second-round trip to Fort Thomas Highlands, the state quarterfinals and semifinals would be back at the nest.
“Home games will be to our advantage,” Adams said. “We have great crowds and great atmosphere.”
For now, McKee made sure to uphold the tradition of taking a triumphant team photo and the end of the first season. It celebrated the Cards handling every challenge to this point that was within their control.
“They're such high-character kids,” he said. “The one thing about school choice, these are the kids that want to be here. I really think the parents trust me and Monty. We have just tremendous parental support, and that means a lot. It's been a super enjoyable year. I knew we were gonna be good after we practiced about two weeks.”