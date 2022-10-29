Thunder and lightning

Jacob Fryman (39) and Thomas Feickert (13) co-starred with Ellis Huguely in a Scott County run game that racked up 298 yards in the Cardinals' 28-21 win over Lexington Catholic on Friday night.

Somewhere between the dramatic dip in its enrollment three years ago and a rare .500 football season last autumn, Scott County lost the reverential tones and statewide acclaim that were assured to them for two decades.

Now that the Cardinals have taken down the No. 5 and 6 teams in the commonwealth, regardless of class, consecutively and with authority, you'd better put that respect back on their name.

