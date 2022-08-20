Forget the indignity of losing a football game to Franklin County by four touchdowns 364 nights ago. Scott County offensive lineman Ethan Miracle essentially lost a year in the prime of his life as a three-sport high school athlete.
“It was awful. I tore up my foot real bad, wasn't able to walk for six months, couldn't really do anything for eight,” Miracle said. “Just to come back and dominate on the field, beat them in a close game like this, there's nothing better.”
Scott County shook off the stigma of that demoralizing defeat in classic fashion, rallying from behind three times to topple Franklin County, 20-17, in Friday's nightcap of the second-annual Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Birds Nest Stadium.
In the pantheon of regular-season victories, it's probably the signature moment for SC since a watershed win at Cincinnati Moeller in 2018.
“We've been working for this all summer, so I had faith in us,” junior defensive end Jasante Harmon said. “They're one of the three best teams we're going to play all season behind Douglass and Ballard, but we just prepared for them all summer.”
Jacob Fryman's 6-yard touchdown capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive and put SC on top for good with 2:30 to play.
That left Class 4A power Franklin County -- 43-14 winners here a year ago -- ample time to tie or perhaps win the game in regulation.
But the Cards' defense delivered the knockout, led by Ellis Huguely's haymaker when he dropped University of Kentucky commit Kaden Moorman for a loss of a dozen yards on a screen pass near midfield.
“We just had to have great physical players at the line, four men on the line,” Harmon said of the concerted effort to muddle Moorman. “We just had to prevent him from getting outside, trying to bounce it outside of us.”
Elijah Adams tackled Moorman for a short gain later in the sequence, and Gavin Hurst's desperation fourth-and-10 pass fell incomplete along the Scott County sideline.
Scott County contained Moorman to 44 yards on 15 carries.
“Last year they embarrassed us. This year we came out and fought hard and beat 'em, held Kaden Moorman to zero touchdowns,” said Adams, who finished with a team-leading nine solo tackles. “This was our most important game. We were just trying to come back and prove ourselves again. They didn't see our real team last year.”
Fryman carried 23 times for 104 yards and two scores to lead the Cardinals. Huguely also rushed for a TD.
Sophomore quarterback Andrew Hickey completed eight of 10 passes for 102 yards. Luke Valencia's halfback option pass to Eli Lilly also fueled a scoring march.
“We had a really good offensive game plan for this, and we executed it,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “We had a hell of a summer. Our coaches, our players, that's how we're used to playing. That was four quarters of relentless effort, and when you play like that, you can live with whatever happens.”
SC was given invitations to crumble, most notably a squandered opportunity late in the first quarter.
Twin 13-yard runs by Fryman and Thomas Feickert put the Cardinals in prime scoring position, and a sneak by Hickey moved the chains again and left the Cards with four chances to score from the 3-yard line.
Fryman punched it down inside the 1 on first down, but the Flyers twice stuffed Hickey before a procedure penalty stopped his fourth-down try.
Backed up five yards, Scott County attempted a field goal. It veered wide.
“That's the thing I'm the most proud of. We didn't get in there, got behind 3-0, came back and scored,” McKee said. “We got behind 10-6 and scored, then got behind 17-14 and scored again.”
Easton Powell's 31-yard field goal for Franklin County broke a scoreless tie with 6:07 remaining in the first half.
Fryman answered with his first touchdown, a 4-yarder set up by Hickey's 60-yard strike to Isaac York, who caught four passes on the night for 81 yards.
“You've got to have that strong fullback to run our offense,” McKee said of Fryman. “I thought he ran better in our second scrimmage with Central than he did against Bowling Green, and he ran even better tonight.”
Gilead Galloway returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards to put the Flyers back in front.
That lead held up until the first play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter, when Huguely punched it from three yards out. Hickey hit Lilly with the two-point conversion toss to whip the Cardinals' crowd into an even louder frenzy.
“This atmosphere was just like the Great Crossing game,” Adams said. “Those are probably the best I've ever played in.”
SC then kicked away from Moorman and Galloway, and the resulting short field set up a short field and another go-ahead touchdown for the Flyers. Hurst's 4-yard keeper made it 17-14 with 10:32 to go.
Huguely had two key conversions on Scott County's game-winning grind: a 13-yard grab on third-and-7 from the SC 23, and an 11-yard burst on fourth-and-5 at the FC 17.
“Fourth down play, two minutes to go, game on the line,” McKee said, “Fourth down stop, 30 seconds to go, game on the line.”
Running behind the offensive line led by seniors Miracle, Daniel Daff, Nate Hall and Tristan Carpenter, Fryman scored on the next play.
“It's incredibly satisfying,” Harmon said. “All that work we put in, it paid off.”
Valencia, AJ Wands and Jacob Blair each made multiple tackles for loss.
How much did Franklin County's name come up during that summer of Scott County's rededication to its craft?
“Too damn much to be honest. I wasn't really focused on that,” Miracle said. “It's amazing with all the lifting we've done and all the experience we have on the team. We're gonna be dogs this year.”