Road graders

Scott County offensive lineman. from left, Ethan Miracle, Cristian Rodriguez, Nate Hall and Daniel Daff, get ready to dig in during Friday's 20-17 win over Franklin County.

 Brett Smith

Forget the indignity of losing a football game to Franklin County by four touchdowns 364 nights ago. Scott County offensive lineman Ethan Miracle essentially lost a year in the prime of his life as a three-sport high school athlete.

It was awful. I tore up my foot real bad, wasn't able to walk for six months, couldn't really do anything for eight,” Miracle said. “Just to come back and dominate on the field, beat them in a close game like this, there's nothing better.”

