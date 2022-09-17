What can Brown do for you?

DaQuis Brown (23) scored his first varsity touchdown Friday night for Scott County in a 48-27 win at Paul Laurence Dunbar.

 Brett Smith

It isn't the spread offense – and Scott County with its “farm tough” and “code red” mottos basically wears that on its sleeve – but the Cardinals are certainly spreading the football around and sharing the wealth in their four-game unbeaten streak to start the season.

Friday night was the latest demonstration of that depth, with five different players accounting for the six offensive touchdowns and a sixth delivering a special teams salvo for good measure in a 48-27 win over Paul Laurence Dunbar in Lexington.

