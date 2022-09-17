It isn't the spread offense – and Scott County with its “farm tough” and “code red” mottos basically wears that on its sleeve – but the Cardinals are certainly spreading the football around and sharing the wealth in their four-game unbeaten streak to start the season.
Friday night was the latest demonstration of that depth, with five different players accounting for the six offensive touchdowns and a sixth delivering a special teams salvo for good measure in a 48-27 win over Paul Laurence Dunbar in Lexington.
“We need everybody we can get when you run as much as we do,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “We ran 53 attempts, so if you're gonna run it 53 times, you better have four or five guys to run it.”
Those carries piled up 368 yards, an average of 6.9 yards per attempt. They also produced four touchdowns in succession that turned a 6-6 scrap after one quarter into a runaway by the middle of the third.
SC never trailed after Kayne Garrett and DaQuis Brown reached the end zone on runs of 3 and 18 yards in the first 25 seconds of the second period. It was both players' first Cardinal touchdown.
Garrett, a sophomore fullback who had never carried the ball at the varsity level, added a 7-yard score in the fourth quarter and finished with 19 rushes for 151 yards. He spelled junior Jacob Fryman, who was held out in the first half after getting injured late in last week's comeback win over Bryan Station.
“Fryman got banged up a little bit last week late. It's no type of season-ending injury. Everybody's got people banged up, so nobody wants to hear about anybody that's got people who are hurt,” McKee said. “I really like Kayne, but we need Jacob too. We let him carry it a little bit in the second half just to get his self-confidence to make sure and understand. 'Well, wait a minute, I might be banged up, but I can play.'”
Ellis Huguely's 12-yard run with 5:42 remaining in the second quarter and Thomas Feickert's 2-yard plunge with 5:28 to go in the third made it 34-6.
Andrew Hickey (6-for-8, 109 yards) backed up Garrett's second score with a 15-yard TD strike to Isaac York in the fourth quarter.
“A lot of people have got a lot of theories, but no matter how good you are at throwing the football, you've got to be a threat to run it, and no matter how good you are at running the football, you've got to be a threat to throw it unless you are that much physically superior to the other team,” McKee said. “We've got to be able to run and throw. I don't want to put some kind of star on Andrew's head and anoint him as the greatest quarterback who ever lived, but he is pretty good and is only gonna get better.”
Cole Colony threw for a tying touchdown in the first quarter and rushed for another in the fourth after the issue was no longer in doubt to lead PLD (1-4), whose other losses also have come at the hands of highly-ranked foes Madison Central, Woodford County and Frederick Douglass.
Noah Chapman rushed for consecutive scores of 3 and 12 yards in the third quarter to get the Bulldogs, who lost 55-0 last year at Birds Nest Stadium, back within two scores.
Those exploits wasn't enough to stop Scott County from extending its winning streak in the series to 15 games. Dunbar logged its last win in the 2005 playoffs.
“It was a good game. We're happy to be 4-0,” McKee said. “They're definitely better than they were last year. Coach (Wes) Johnson is a good coach, and I know some of their assistants. They work really hard at it.”
SC jumped in front when Dunbar, attempting a punt from the shadow of its own end zone at the end of its initial offensive series, mishandled the snap.
Junior defensive back Paul Garner picked it up for a 2-yard scoop-and-score, the third consecutive game in which he's registered a takeaway.
“Their snap was low, and part of the reason their snap was low was the pressure on it. Paul was right there. Paul's probably the most improved player on the team,” McKee said. “I'm not saying he was a bad player last year, but he's really locked in where he needs to be. He's a great kid. He played a lot in the pandemic season. He's played a lot of varsity football.”
Garner led the Cards with eight tackles, seven solo. JaSante Harmon tallied two of the Cards' five stops for loss.
Dunbar pulled even when Colony hit Harrison Simpson with a 23-yard strike on fourth-and-6 to cap a nine-play drive after the Bulldogs recovered a squib kick.
Luke Valencia blocked the extra point to atone for the Cardinals' earlier missed PAT and prevent the Bulldogs from sniffing the lead.
Ellis Huguely, Thomas Feickert and Ali Hamdiyah shared the legwork on SC's go-ahead drive, capped by Garrett's dive up the middle on the opening play of the second quarter.
Valencia quickly struck again with his recovery of a fumble by Colony, and Brown swept to paydirt on the Cards' next play.
“Other than DaQuis who touched it a couple of times, everybody who caught the ball or ran the ball tonight is in 10th or 11th grade,” McKee said. “Those guys are good football players.”
Back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties ignited Dunbar's next series, but SC ultimately stopped that surge on downs at the 12.
One week after surviving nine false starts to beat Bryan Station, most of Scott County's laundry against Dunbar was at the maximum cost. The Cards were flagged 14 times for a staggering 236 yards.
“We got too many penalties, which is my fault. We've got to be more disciplined, and we'll work on that. We've got to do a better job keeping our cool,” McKee said. “We have a good team. I'm not knocking our kids. I love our kids. I'm our No. 1 advocate and supporter, but we're not good enough to overcome a bunch of penalties with some of the (opponents) we've got coming down the road.”
Hamdiyah's 38-yard explosion set up the Huguely score. The SC sideline drew a flag for its protest after Eli Lilly was marked out at the 1-yard line on a 45-yard grab from Hickey on the final play of the half.
Undaunted, SC drove 80 yards in the first 16 plays of the second half and continued the onslaught.
McKee cautioned that the Cards won't get away with any such implosions against the upcoming schedule.
“We've got six games left, and four of 'em, Douglass is undefeated, Great Crossing is undefeated, Ballard is undefeated and Lexington Catholic's only lost one,” he said. “We've got a tough little stretch. If we get beat, that's OK. Get beat because the other team beats you, not because you do things to beat yourself. I've got to find out why that's happening and make sure it doesn't happen.”
No. 6 SC hosts No. 1 Douglass next Friday night in a battle between two teams in a deep 5A pack. The Cards haven't defeated the Broncos since the 2018 district championship in the second round of the KHSAA playoffs.