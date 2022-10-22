Force is strong with this one

Player of the game Luke Valencia had a career night for Scott County in Friday's 22-13 win over Ballard with three tackles for loss, plus a fumble return and a blocked punt that set up the Cardinals' two go-ahead scores.

 Kal Oakes

Overshadowed at times by a new school in Lexington, required to share its proud community's talent pool with an upstart neighbor on the west side of town, Scott County stopped getting the star treatment from pundits and power rankings somewhere along the road.

Scores such as the one heard around the state Friday night ensure that Cardinals still occupy a line in red ink on Kentucky high school football's A-list.

Tags

Recommended for you