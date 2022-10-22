Overshadowed at times by a new school in Lexington, required to share its proud community's talent pool with an upstart neighbor on the west side of town, Scott County stopped getting the star treatment from pundits and power rankings somewhere along the road.
Scores such as the one heard around the state Friday night ensure that Cardinals still occupy a line in red ink on Kentucky high school football's A-list.
SC scored all its points in the final 17 minutes, twice battling from behind to topple Ballard, a consensus top-five team in the state, 22-13, at Birds Nest Stadium.
“It's a huge game. We want to get to Kroger Field,” said junior Luke Valencia, whose fumble return and blocked punt led to both of the Cardinals' go-ahead scores. “I think we've been overlooked a lot, and this kind of put our name on the map a little more.”
In a battle between two teams with legitimate hopes of getting to the state final – Ballard (7-2) already topped Louisville neighbors and fellow Class 6A giants Trinity and Male – 5A Scott County (8-1) prevailed with an exhibition of complementary football straight out of its storied yesteryear.
With a first-half goal-line stand already under the defense's belt, a jarring hit on William Elliott popped the ball into Valencia's waiting hands midway through the third quarter,
Ballard quarterback Tristian Hawkins won the foot race to stop Valencia at the 1-yard line and briefly preserve the Bruins' 6-0 lead, but Jacob Fryman's walk-in touchdown and Ian Stanley's extra point put the Cardinals on top.
“Coach (Monty McIntyre, defensive coordinator) told us about it all week that if we saw the way they lined up, it was gonna be a run,” Valencia said. “So I scooted out thinking it was gonna be a jet sweep. Then I saw he cut it back inside. Jacob Blair made a great hit on the guy, knocked the ball loose.”
The Bruins, who scored the only points of the first half in similar fashion on a strip sack and 18-yard return by Cameron Norfleet, answered with the only touchdown scored against SC's defense in four weeks.
Hawkins hit a wide-open Ethan Barnett down the middle with a 61-yard strike.
“We didn't have much field position in the first half. Of course the defense played great. We held them down there fourth-and-goal,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “I'd have to see the film, but I imagine it was some kind of busted coverage. That's the only touchdown they had. They've got a lot of good players, and they scored one touchdown.”
Scott County answered with a vintage 10-play, 76-yard drive.
The only non-running call was the seventh connection of the night from Andrew Hickey to Da'Quis Brown after the initial snap of the fourth quarter, converting fourth-and-3 to set up Ellis Huguely's 13-yard score. A missed extra point kept it knotted at 13 with 11:36 left.
Ballard's offense unraveled from there. Two penalties and a shared sack by JaSante Harmon and Cam Keller backed the Bruins inside the 5 before Hawkins scrambled and provided some room for a punt.
“It was pressure on the quarterbacks, and our cornerbacks just locked down,” Harmon said. “We got back there in under three seconds, and the quarterback just didn't have time to throw to his best wide receivers. Our focus was force him out of the pocket, not let him run and not give up deep balls.”
Valencia zeroed in off the left edge and swatted Barnett's boot. Journey Wyche eventually recovered the bouncing ball in the back of the end zone, but SC swarmed him for a safety and a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
“It's just the way we line up. It's kind of like a duo, Paul (Garner) and me,” Valencia said. “If the guy steps down and blocks Paul, I come free. If the guy steps in and blocks me, Paul goes free. You've got to get it. You've got to find a way to get back there.”
Logan Jones, who had an apparent punt return for a touchdown wiped out by a blindside block in the first half, raced to the SC 38 after receiving Ballard's free kick to set up the clinching eight-play march.
This time the trio of Fryman, Huguely and Jackson Damron kept it on the ground for good, with Huguely's 10-yard burst and Stanley's PAT making it a two-score spread to seal the deal at the 5:10 mark,
“There's an old saying, 80 percent of your yards will come from 20 percent of your playbook. Six points is six points. In today's world sometimes I think we chase how it looks,” McKee said. “I'm the guy who calls the plays, so I'm not pointing the finger at anybody but me, but I think we got away a little bit from what we do in the first half.”
Held to 45 yards on its first 20 carries, SC ran it 30 times for 157 yards on the other side of intermission.
Fryman bounced back from a lost fumble on the Cardinals' opening series of the night to lead the flock with 82 yards on 18 attempts. Hickey completed nine of 14 passes for 121 yards.
“We just talked about we had to get more physical on the line,” senior tackle Ethan Miracle said. “We weren't very physical. Ever since that fumble on the first series, it was rough to recover from, but we did. We were like screw this, let's play some football.”
Even though SC didn't break the ice prior to the half, two plays in the final 92 seconds set a tone for what was to come.
Valencia pancaked Elliott for a three-yard loss on third-and-1 at midfield to force a punt.
“I knew we had to get a stop. I just thought to myself I've got to make a play for my team,” Valencia said. “I saw that the tackle wrapped in. I just took off with speed and put it on the right spot.”
SC then used a hitch-and-pitch – Hickey to Brown to Thomas Feickert – to get out of the ensuing hole. The Cards reached the Bruins' 28 before another sack from Norfleet on fourth down ended the threat.
Nate Hall's sack stopped Ballard's initial drive in the second half. A holding penalty halted a Scott County threat in the red zone prior to Blair and Valencia's defensive gem.
That might have been a wishful thinking sequence not even three months ago, when both the baseball standouts intended to focus solely on that sport instead.
A summer sales pitch or two planted the seeds for a potentially special autumn.
“Luke, (Isaac) York, (Justin) Stevenson, Blair, on August 1 none of 'em were gonna play,” McKee said “Twenty-five years ago I would said, OK, we'll take the guys that want to play. But you get wiser over time and you try to make those decisions based off what type of kid he is, and those are great kids.”
Valencia owned three of Scott County's 10 tackles for loss. The Cardinals held the Bruins to 2.7 yards per carry, a statistic helped by four sacks of Hawkins.
Scott County has avenged three of last year's five regular-season losses – Franklin County, Bryan Station and Ballard – and will get their shot at a fourth when they host 4A No. 1 Lexington Catholic next Friday.
“It's an ego boost. That's what it feels like,” Harmon said. “This is a great win.”
The Cards also are guaranteed a home game in the first round of the playoffs against Cooper on Friday, Nov. 4.
Already No. 3 in the RPI factor that will set the late-round playoff match-ups, SC bolstered its chances to host state quarterfinal and semifinal contests by beating Ballard. The Cards would be unlikely to see No. 1 Frederick Douglass until the state game in December.
“We're gonna have a much easier road to the gold if you know what I mean. We're gonna be out here before the state championship holding up them Kroger bags, I'm gonna tell you that,” Miracle said. “This game meant a lot, but if we would have lost it, we would have been able to recover and learn a lot from it.”
It's starting to feel like an aura that surrounded this program not all that long ago.
“This is what we've always done and what we're always gonna do,” McKee said. “It's fun to play Ballard. This is what our community deserves. This is what people have become accustomed to in this town, and we have a responsibility to continue that.”