A safety cost Great Crossing’s defense the first shutout in school history Friday night.
Hey, decades from now, when the Warhawks have served up goose eggs by the basketful, they’ll likely never weave a night of such staggering statistical domination as in the inaugural Battle of Elkhorn Creek.
GC gave up – count ‘em – two yards all evening and did not allow a first down in a 50-2 flattening of undermanned Western Hills.
“This whole week of practice, we focused a lot on the key things that made us weak in the past few years,” said Kalib Perry, GC's Tennessee-bound safety and the game's most valuable player. “We really stressed a lot on defense just staying and doing our responsibilities. Maybe we don't make the play every time, but if we allow our teammates to get set up and make the play, that's key for our defense. You have to have all 11 guys.”
Perry intercepted a pass while Oryend Fisher and Cayden Allen each logged two tackles for loss.
“We've got a great defense. We've got kids who know how to play. We're aggressive. We got 11 hats to the ball tonight and forced some fumbles,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said. “We didn't have any selfish playing. Guys did their job, and good things happen when you do that.”
They supplemented a superbly balanced offensive attack that matched the program’s single-game scoring record, set last season against Grant County.
Mekhi Wilson, who missed most of his junior season with an injury, and Jakeece Patterson each rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Patterson finished with an even 100 yards and Wilson 75, each on eight carries.
“I just love seeing other people be able to go out there and make these crazy plays and be able to help them blocking,” Perry said. “I'm like, 'Man, this is awesome.' Seeing my teammates do so good, I'm so proud of them and thankful for them.”
Perry, Allen and Dillon Lay added TDs for the Warhawks, who averaged more than 11 yards per carry behind the strapping, experienced offensive line, led by seniors Ethan Stadnyk and Brandon Smith and junior Kevin O'Doherty.
“We hit the weight room like maniacs. We're hungry. We want to get stronger. We understand that we've got to be physically developed to play in the district that we play in,” Bowling said. “Tonight we just kind of forced our strength and used what we've got to hurt them."
Wilson covered 26 yards with his first score. His 1-yard plunge put the tally at 36-0 and over the running clock threshold with 3:41 remaining in the second quarter.
Two errant snaps after a long punt by Western Hills – which dressed fewer than 25 players for the game due to illness and injuries – led to the Wolverines’ two points in the waning seconds of the third period.
Otherwise, Great Crossing dominated at every checkpoint and in all phases, starting with Zackarrey Kelley's return of the opening kickoff to the Western Hills 49.
Five plays later, the Warhawks paid their first visit to the end zone. Gabe Nichols, a junior making his first varsity start at QB, complemented Wilson's groundwork with chain-moving throws to Perry and Jacob Coulter.
“I told (Nichols) before the game, 'You're nervous as all get-out. Just calm down. Play the game. Let the game come to you.' The big development I saw in him was early the game,” Bowling said. “He got better as the game went on, so that's great to see him develop and just taking care of the ball.”
The Wolverines' opening drive went nowhere, punctuated by Perry's bell-ringing knockdown of Jacob Fields on a third-down blitz. Western Hills fumbled and recovered on two of the three plays.
GC's successful running back platoon subsequently turned to Patterson, whose first four carries of the night went for nine, 11, 24 and finally 12 yards for his initial TD.
Isiaha Johnson covered the ensuing squib kickoff to put Great Crossing immediately back in business. Nichols promptly fired a jump ball to Perry, whose leaping grab bagged 24 yards.
Western Hills stemmed the tide long enough to force fourth-and-goal from the 5, but Perry picked up the remainder off a direct snap for a 20-0 advantage.
Tre Combs continued the takeaway theme with a fumble recovery at the Western Hills 44 on the third-to-last play of the opening period.
From there it was Allen's turn to lug the leather, punctuated by his 13-yard TD on a veritable rugby scrum that saw him drag a half-dozen would-be tacklers across the goal line. Perry gave a similarly yeoman effort on the PAT, dodging two defenders and stretching the ball across the plane to make it 28-0.
“That's a great one-two-three punch, and also you throw Kalib in the mix. We didn't use him a whole lot tonight, but we all know what we can do,” Bowling said.
Great Crossing's first miscue of the night – a high snap, harbinger of the safety to come – led to Dylan Norton's recovery. That gave the Wolverines their best field position, but future Division I players Perry and Fisher met at the quarterback for a sack and a turnover on downs at midfield.
“Defense was just crazy tonight. We were all over, 11 guys to the ball,” Perry said. “When you've got everyone with max energy that never stops, unbelievable things can happen.”
Perry then had a sensational TD run wiped out by a holding penalty. Wilson finished the job, anyway, and Nichols' two-point rush put the game in mercy mode for the duration.
An interception by Perry led to Patterson's 17-yard TD in the third quarter.
Western Hills got on the board after Jason Rogers' 56-yard punt backed up GC at its own 7. After the ensuing free kick, the Warhawks immediately roared back to life when Will Frazier forced a fumble and Drake Byrd made the recovery.
That led to Lay's 27-yard scoring ramble. Zach Morris set it up with a 31-yard scamper.
More than 3,100 spectators attended the inaugural doubleheader, which opened with Franklin County’s 43-14 win over Scott County.
“I couldn't believe how many fans, and our student section, just having them be able to cheer us on, it kind of gives you another level,” Perry said. “You just kind of feel their presence. Just to see what we've done for the community and have them support us, it's like everyone's in it together."