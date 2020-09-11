VERSAILLES - Great Crossing opened its 2020 football season against the Woodford County Yellow Jackets, a team that beat them by a score of 37-14 last fall.
This one ended in a similar score of 35-13, spoiling the debut of first-year head coach Ricky Bowling.
Progress was evident, however, in the young team that won only one game in its inaugural season.
Great Crossing started out the game strong, getting tailback Kaspen Colbert involved early and often.
But it was Woodford County which struck first after a muffed punt return by Great Crossing. The Yellow Jackets found the end end zone on an 8-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
Last season Great Crossing was reliant on the running game, turning to the triple option and racking up 1,275 yards as a team on the season. That looked to hold true in the first game of the Bowling era. Great Crossing racked up 151 total yards on the ground.
Colbert answer edon the very next drive with a 47-yard touchdown run of his own to put Great Crossing right back in it.
The story of the game for Great Crossing team was ball security. The Warhawks turned the ball over four times in the game, including three in the first half.
Bowling didn't think inexperience played a factor in those giveaways.
"It's the first game of the year. Turnovers are going to happen,” Bowling said. “We’ve got to clean it up, bounce back next week and take care of the football. We have several returning starters from last year who played every game last season.”
Those problems plague the Warhawks for the rest of the game after the punt return miscue in the first quarter. Great Crossing later fumbled a snap on its own 1-yard line, with Woodford County recovering for a touchdown.
Great Crossing rallied with a touchdown run by Casey Fain and went into the halftime break down 28-13, still within striking distance.
What was a shootout of a first half turned into a defensive standoff after intermission.
Woodford opened with a touchdown pass courtesy of quarterback Bryce Patterson, but those would be the only points scored in the second half.
The Warhawks’ offense also could not do much against the Yellow Jackets’ defense. Great Crossing only mustered 118 total yards in the second half, as the Woodford defensive line was putting constant pressure on quarterback Jake Broughton.
Despite the loss, Bowling is please with how his team played.
"I think we looked much better. We're battling. We don't quit. We’ve just got to clean some things up," Bowling said.