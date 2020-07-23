We’re all anxiously awaiting the definitive word about the 2020 fall season of KHSAA sports. A meeting of the group’s board of control this Tuesday, July 28 is expected to clear up many of the particulars.
The greatest concern appears to be with football, which is characterized as a high-contact sport by state agencies confronting yet another spike of COVID-19 cases this summer.
Recent announcements by other southern states have given stakeholders at least an inkling of what they might expect from the coming season. Alabama has said it will proceed with high school football and make no schedule changes at all. Georgia and Tennessee, meanwhile, intend to play full schedules but won’t start the regular season until September.
Amid the uncertainty, coaches Jim McKee of Scott County and Ricky Bowling of Great Crossing are doing everything they can to foster a sense of normalcy and keep the community’s eye on the prize of competition (hopefully!) in the near future.
Both coaches and their staffs made an appearance this week at the annual Scott County Youth Football preseason youth camp. McKee and Cardinal representatives worked with the younger players on Tuesday, while first-year Warhawk leader Bowling and crew led the instruction on Wednesday evening.
‘Thanks SC Youth Football for having the GC staff coach the fundamentals with our Junior Tackle league players,” Bowling wrote on Facebook. “Grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a great community and youth league that puts our kids first.”
In addition to his motivational speech and direction of skills and drills at the youth complex, McKee has been busy promoting his current players to prospective college coaches this week.
Each year, McKee customarily holds a talent combine for junior and senior Cardinals with hopes of playing at the next level.
College coaches are invited to the early-morning session, where players are put through the paces in the weight room before hitting the field for sprints, shuttle runs, throwing and catching drills, and other activities to display their talents.
That annual rite of spring fell victim to the coronavirus and the cancellation of in-person school this past spring. On Friday, July 10, however, McKee did the next-best thing, gathering the players along with a professional videographer to record a first-ever virtual combine.
He is now in the process of sending electronic links to college coaches while rolling out the films at the rate of one player per day for public consumption.
Two current Scott County players — senior lineman Jonathan Berry and junior running back and safety Jeremy Hamilton — hold at least one NCAA Division I offer.
“I wanted to do it since there are almost no one-day summer camps this year,” Mckee said. “Some schools wanted another look at Jeremy, and it was a good chance for a couple of others to help out and be seen. We did it live and then created a text-able or email-able video for each kid.”
As of Thursday, McKee had released videos of Berry, two-way senior starter Campton Martin, junior starting center Ethan Miracle, and senior running back Bryce Chisley.
Chisley, a track and field star who hasn’t played football since his freshman year, is arguably the star of the show thus far.
SC’s longtime defensive coordinator, Monty McIntyre, is seen in Chisley’s highlight film excitedly waving a stopwatch in front of the camera after Chisley ran the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds.
That’s comparable to some of the times that might be seen at a professional combine. Chisley’s shuttle speed was equally explosive.
“Bryce is back. Someone say fast?” McKee wrote on Twitter.
Scott County currently has two players in Division I football, offensive linemen Bryan Hudson at Virginia Tech and Colby McKee at Austin Peay State.
Hudson started 10 games at center as a true freshman for the Hokies.
SC and GC are scheduled to meet for the second time on Friday, Aug. 21. The Cards rolled 72-7 in last year’s inaugural contest before more than 7,000 fans at Birds Nest Stadium.
Teams have been working out in groups of 10 or fewer players since mid-June under Gov. Andy Beshear’s return-to-work guidelines. Football practice tradttionally starts July 10, but that date was postponed at the KHSAA’s most recent board meeting.
At least one Kentucky high school, Hazard, has reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases as a result of summer workouts.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.