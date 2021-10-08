Great Crossing football bounced back from its first loss of the season in all phases, dominated the second half and walked away with a resounding district victory Friday night.
Touchdowns via kick and interception return fueled the Warhawks’ second-half getaway in a 51-12 romp over the Montgomery County Indians.
Unhappy with its overall effort in the first half – one that still ended with a 17-6 lead – GC (6-1) received a jump start from Jacob Coulter’s 80-yard runback after intermission.
That followed Coulter’s 22-yard touchdown grab from Gabe Nichols in the second quarter, one of his five catches on the evening.
Montgomery County (4-3) countered with the second long touchdown strike of the night from Alex Hatton to Tanner Donathan, a 48-yarder, to make it 24-12 with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter.
It was all Warhawks from there. Sophomore Zach Morris furnished a 12-yard touchdown run and 1-yard scoring plunge.
Cayden Allen then provided the defensive play of the night. He kept his balance to avoid putting a knee down on the turf after picking off Hatton, then followed a phalanx of blockers down the home sideline to a 63-yard score.
Allen scored one of Great Crossing’s two defensive touchdowns in a one-sided win at Montgomery County last season.
After the defense again stuffed MoCo deep in its own territory, Mason Wiley provided the final points by scampering 24 yards with a swing pass from Nichols.
Nichols completed 16 of 22 passes for 152 yards. Morris (12 carries, 71 yards) led an efficient running game that utilized five different backs.
Hatton, who had completed nearly 60 percent of his passes and thrown for more than 1,000 yards entering the game, was under duress all evening.
GC sacked the junior four times, including two by Joshua Strayer, and 17 of his 21 passes fell incomplete.
Donathan’s first TD covered 64 yards after a broken tackle and answered a GC scoring drive on its opening possession. Allen finished the six-play march a short field after an Indians punt with a 3-yard surge.
Montgomery County’s point-after hit the upright, so Great Crossing never lost its lead. It increased to 14-6 when Coulter came back for a catch and spun away to the end zone on the opening play of the second quarter.
Jesse Fair booted a 29-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the half.
Subtracting Donathan’s two long scores, Montgomery County was otherwise held to 21 net yards. Allen, Will Frazier and Oryend Fisher also got to Hatton with GC’s furious pass rush.
MoCo running backs Adrian Jones and Jacob Diallo, who have collaborated for 1,100 yards and 17 TD on the season, were held to a total of 18 yards on 15 carries.
GC has the inside track to the No. 3 seed in the five-team district and a possible rematch with Scott County in the playoffs, although the Warhawks could make it a three-way tie if they can pull off a shocker at Frederick Douglass next week.
