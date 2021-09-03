LEXINGTON – Between shoestring tackles, phantom timeouts, seconds mysteriously being added to the clock and consistent confusion about what down it was, Great Crossing football players experienced the longest minute of their lives at the conclusion of Friday night's game.
GC survived that stress test when time and all those bizarre ways to freeze it ran out on Henry Clay, preserving the Warhawks' season-opening unbeaten streak with a 19-13 victory at Bell Stadium.
“We had the clock all messed up and everything. It was crazy,” senior defensive end Will Frazier said. “We're just thinking lock in and do everything we can to keep them from scoring. Play our game.”
Frazier furnished two of GC's four quarterback sacks on the night.
But it was junior edge Oryend Fisher who provided the clincher when he dropped Blake Van Horn for a seven-yard loss after Henry Clay advanced to the Great Crossing 28-yard line in that frantic, final 53 seconds.
VanHorn spiked the ball to stop the clock, only to have Fisher hit him again and force a low, incomplete throw for the final turnover on downs.
“We kind of got out of character a little bit, let that shake us and get to us a little bit,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “They continued to battle the whole game. All great teams are going to do that. We finally settled down. Sometimes you've just got to hang in there. Again we put it on our defense's shoulders, and they did exactly what we hoped for.”
The Warhawks (3-0) appeared well in command after extending its lead to 19-3 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Tyris Cobbins with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Henry Clay (0-3) answered with only the second touchdown all season against the GC defense.
VanHorn scrambled for 37 yards on third-and-long to set up his 18-yard touchdown toss to Malcolm Paul. Sergei Buchheit booted the extra point to bring the Blue Devils within nine.
“They had some big dudes all over the field. They matched up really well with us. Obviously that makes things a bit tighter,” Bowling said. “The ball comes out a lot quicker. Holes close a lot quicker. That's great for us. That's kind of why I wanted to schedule a (Class) 6A team with speed and numbers and depth to prepare us for when the season really matters.”
Buchheit’s second field goal of the evening, a 32-yarder, cut further into the deficit with 7:51 left.
Jacob Coulter returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards, but a pair of dead ball unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the Warhawks later sabotaged that drive.
The Devils returned the favor, though, roughing Kalib Perry on a punt for an automatic first down. A series of tough runs by Cobbins and Cayden Allen – who combined for 144 yards on 35 carries – drained most of the remaining clock.
“Just blocking for each other, trying to get yards, trying to get a touchdown scored,” Allen, who also led the Warhawks with 10 tackles, said of the teamwork with Cobbins. “It was a really close game, really intense.”
Neither back was near the top of the depth of the chart for the season-opener two weeks ago against Western Hills, or even at the start of last Friday's win over North Oldham.
But with Jerrius Patterson and Mekhi Wilson sidelined due to injury, it was a case of next men up behind junior Kevin O'Doherty and the Warhawks' veteran offensive line.
“We've been with each other three years, so we have that chemistry,” O'Doherty said. “We're back on our streak. We're just going to keep it going.”
Great Crossing couldn't quite close it out with that final series. A throw to the end zone turned into offensive pass interference and a loss of down.
Henry Clay stopped a pass to Perry on fourth down and took over at its own 14 with less than a minute remaining.
The Blue Devils nearly won it on the second play. Jarvae Wray saved the day, catching Paul from behind after a scrambling VanHorn found him behind the secondary for a 43-yard strike down the GC sideline.
VanHorn threw to Jayden Bailey for another first down at the GC-28 before Fisher and the defense held. One snap to quarterback Gabe Nichols in victory formation ran out the clock.
“I remember sophomore year when we couldn't win a game at all, and now it just feels like we're a powerhouse," Frazier said.
Nichols (7-for-14, 90 yards) and his athletic receiving corps put on a show in the first half.
Three first-quarter series ended in Perry punts before the Warhawks caught a break.
After Elijah Fryman recovered a muffed punt late in the first quarter, Nichols located a leaping Zackarrey Kelley in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard TD and 6-0 lead on the opening play of the second period.
“It's great. I just put it up there, and I know my receivers can go get it,” Nichols said.
Perry’s soaring, one-handed grab for 30 yards set up a 27-yard scoring bomb from Nichols to Coulter. It came on fourth-and-14 with 6:15 remaining.
“All my years playing quarterback, I never had a Kalib Perry, so I imagine Gabe has to feel pretty safe,” Bowling said. “Kelley's a go-getter, and Coulter as well. We probably need to continue to use them a little bit more.”
Buchheit barely cleared the crossbar from 39 yards to put Henry Clay on the board in the final minute of the half. Two penalties and a pair of tackles for loss, the second a team effort between Fisher and Pilot Lukacsko, left him with a tougher try.
Nichols covered 23 yards on a fourth-and-inches option keeper to set up Cobbins from the 4 in the third quarter.
“Tyris and Cayden both, what I liked about them tonight is it wasn't selfish,” Bowling said. “It was, 'You take the carries, you get the yards. Let's block for each other.' Both of them were able to do that tonight.”
Allen, Perry (eight tackles) and Frazier (seven, including four for negative yardage) highlighted the swarming Great Crossing defense.
“We preach that in practice," Frazier said. “We preach 11 hats to the football. It's a culture."
It is the second three-game winning streak in school history for GC, which has won six of its last seven regular-season games.
GC should be favored the next two weeks at home against East Jessamine and at Bourbon County, with a bye week to follow leading up to its showdown against Scott County on Oct. 1.
“What's huge about it is it continues our momentum moving forward,” Bowling said. “We've just got to keep fighting. We're not finished. We continue to play with a chip on our shoulder. We want to get into that first district game 5-0.”