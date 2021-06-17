The battle for Kalib Perry’s future football services has crossed over into the mightiest of college’s Power 5 conferences.
Perry, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound all-purpose athlete and rising senior at Great Crossing, received an offer June 1 from the University of Tennessee.
Extended after the three-sport star and two-way football starters attended a camp hosted by the Volunteers, the offer is Perry’s first from a school in the Southeastern Conference and his 12th overall.
Other schools currently in the running to land Perry, who started at both quarterback and wide receiver for GC last season and projects as a linebacker or safety on defense, include Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Miami of Ohio, Purdue, Toledo, Virginia, West Virginia and Western Kentucky.
The action is certain to continue this summer, with the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions resulting in a flood of camps and visits for prospective college players.
Perry also recently conducted his first official on-campus visit at Purdue.
Easily the most highly recruited athlete in Great Crossing’s brief history, Perry led the Warhawks in tackles (140), touchdowns (eight) and rushing yards (510) as a junior.
He also was second on the team in receptions (12) and receiving yards (281).
His status as a high profile recruit hasn’t stopped Perry from excelling in three varsity sports, a dtstinction that recently earned him a Triple Threat Award from the KHSAA.
In track and field, Perry qualified for the Class 3A state championship meet in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. He also scored points in the 100-meter dash at the region meet.
Perry started at center this past winter for the GCHS basketball team, leading the team in rebounds with an average of 7.3 per game while ranking fourth with 7.6 points per game. His field goal percentage of 56.2 was second on the Warhawks’ roster.
Perry is one of two county rising seniors with multiple Division I football offers.
Scott County’s Jeremy Hamilton, who has started at defensive back since his freshman season and also plays halfback for the Cardinals, has received offers from both Cincinnati and EKU.
