The big uglies, as late, great football broadcasting wordsmith Keith Jackson affectionately dubbed offensive linemen, carved out a line-of-scrimmage landscape that any traditionalist would have proclaimed a thing of beauty Friday night.
Great Crossing senior interior linemen Kevin O'Doherty, Chucky Wilson and Zac Coogle and apprentice tackles Caden Helton and Joaquin Solis ripped open holes in the Henry Clay defense that were frequently wider than the Interstate 75 travel lanes between Lexington and Georgetown.
Combine that with Cayden Allen's lower body strength and Jakeece Patterson and Isaiah Johnson's knack for bursting through that green real estate, and the conditions were ripe for a record night on the ground. The unbeaten Warhawks picked up nearly eight yards a pop and ran over, around and through the Blue Devils in a 34-20 victory at Birds Nest Stadium.
“We came back from last week after fighting a good d-line,” center O'Doherty said. “We had to study for the three-man (front). We just kicked their butt. The linebackers could not hold us. We were just ballin'.”
Allen amassed a career-high 176 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries, including a 58-yard ramble through a cavern up the middle to erase the Warhawks' second 7-0 deficit of the young season.
“I was just seeing open field. As soon as I saw the hole, I hit it. That's all you can do,” said the 230-pound Allen, who also made four tackles on defense to cement his player of the game status. “We have a lot of good running backs. They don't know how to stop it. They can't stop it. We've got somebody who can go up the middle. We've got somebody who can hit the outside.”
Jakeece Patterson also scored twice and finished with 11 carries for 68 yards. Isaiah Johnson was equally elusive to the tune of 57 yards on six attempts.
Zach Morris tacked on a touchdown to go with his team-high 10 tackles and round out a relentless GC rushing attack that shredded Henry Clay for 322 yards.
“Physical up front,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “We definitely game-planned to run the ball. The way they play, we felt we could take advantage of them up front, so we kind of loosened them up a little bit (with the pass) and then started pounding down.”
On the heels of a 12-0 shutout at North Oldham in which Great Crossing (3-0) concluded only one drive in the end zone, the night started inauspiciously with a two turnovers on downs and a costly giveaway deep in Warhawks' territory.
A high snap slipped through quarterback Gabe Nichols' fingers, and Kyan Miller scooped it for an easy 10-yard touchdown return to put Henry Clay (1-2) on top with 5:19 remaining in the first quarter.
GC bounced back with three consecutive scores, the Warhawks' prolific ground game supplemented by a flurry of personal fouls against the Blue Devils, and high-stepped into the halftime locker room with a 20-7 lead.
“Watching them on film, I had the confidence in my o-line that we were gonna get to their linebackers
even though they blitz a lot,” O'Doherty said. “It was a big emphasis about finishing the drive, finishing the job, and we did.”
Another errant snap on fourth down foiled a potential tying drive late in the first quarter, but Allen gashed through the middle for the equalizer in the opening minute of the second period.
Moments after delivering a jarring hit on the ensuing kickoff, Malakhi Young picked off a throw over the middle by Malcolm Paul and set up GC's go-ahead score. Allen spun for a dozen yards on one of his many rugby-scrum runs on the evening and set the table for Morris' 2-yard plunge at the 7:44 mark.
“Great offensive line,” Allen said. “We couldn't have done it without our offensive line. When they started closing the right side, we hit the left side.”
Patterson punished the Devils' second level on a 14-yard TD run with 4:45 to go in the half.
The Warhawks had a chance to pad the lead further when Oryend Fisher and Clay Spradlin combined for a sack to force another Blue Devil punt.
Allen had an apparent scoring rush wiped out by a holding penalty, and Jack Herald's 39-yard field goal try veered right in the closing seconds.
GC's blend of running styles was as much a problem for Henry Clay as the Warhawks' dominion in the trenches.
“We've got three groups of backs that can come in there at any moment and give different looks, and I think that keeps the defense unbalanced,” Bowling said. “They just don't know what each back is gonna do, and every single one of 'em do a great job running the ball downhill and getting what they can.”
Henry Clay twice closed the margin to a single touchdown in the second half but couldn't connect consistently against a Great Crossing pass rush that gave Paul (13-for-28, 154 yards) almost no time to set his feet and throw.
Twin personal fouls against the Warhawks on the second-half kickoff furnished the Devils with a short field. Jacob Childress (11 carries, 44 yards) hit the corner on a pair of runs to move the chains, and Paul found a sliding Jackson Kreutzer for a 7-yard TD on fourth-and-goal.
“It got a little chippy. That's one of our focuses. We've got to be more disciplined,” Bowling said. “Things like that are gonna happen in football, but we've gotta be the better person, better man and get out of that. I felt like we kept our cool for the most part.”
Allen and Johnson ripped off double-digit runs to snap Great Crossing out of a brief offensive funk and put the Warhawks in the red zone to start the fourth quarter. The Devils' Landon Barrentine delivered a third down tackle for loss, however, and the Hawks hooked another field goal try.
That was no issue for the GC defense, with Lawrence Stroh promptly logging another of the Warhawks' five sacks.
Henry Clay's ensuing punt left Great Crossing with a short field at the Devils' 46, and Allen punctuated a five-play march by dragging multiple wanna-be tacklers across the goal line with 6:21 to go.
“We know he's gonna break his tackles,” O'Doherty said. “We've just gotta get the big boys off of him.”
In addition to returning the kind words to his linemen, Allen acknowledged another unit near and dear to his heart for controlling the tempo.
“Our defense helps a lot. We keep a lot of teams from scoring, and that's what keeps us in the game,” Allen said. “I put in a lot of work on offense and defense.”
GC needed that extra cushion when Paul stepped up in the pocket against a furious pass rush and dropped a 48-yard dime to Kreutzer (eight catches, 98 yards) over double coverage for their second score of the half.
“The quarterback was getting it out real quick,” Bowling said. “They started getting us a little bit later, but sometimes you've got to give up something and come up and make tackles, and we were able to do that other than one time late in the game.”
Bryce Hamon recovered Henry Clay's onside kick. Rather than try to milk the remaining 2:29 on the clock with the Devils down to a single timeout, the Warhawks stayed aggressive.
Two read-option keepers by Nichols secured first downs and led to Patterson's 5-yard exclamation point TD with 49 seconds remaining.
“It was a big statement drive,” O'Doherty said. “It was just the run game.”
“We had to have it,” Bowling echoed. “We had kind of a miscue there on special teams, gave 'em a short field. They took advantage of that, scored, and we just kept telling our offense we still need more. That was our goal too. We just wanted to sustain drives and finish, and we were able to do that.”
Joshua Strayer fittingly finished the game with a sack of Paul. Fisher also had a solo sack in the fourth quarter in addition to his earlier split to give him 5½ on the young season.
GC held Henry Clay to 12 net rushing yards after ending the game with North Oldham in the minus category in a week ago.
Most importantly, the Warhawks are backing up last year's unblemished start against the same opponents. Great Crossing will be favored in its next two games, at East Jessamine and home against Bourbon County, with a chance to go into district play at 5-0 for the second consecutive season.
A ton of not-so-glamorous work from a not-so-glamorous gang helps make it possible.
“Most of the o-line, our interior three, me and Chucky and Coogle, we've been playing since our sophomore freshman year with this school,” O'Doherty said. “Our two new tackles, Caden and Joaquin, they've been getting the weights up, and it's showed on the field.”