Pushed 'em back

Great Crossing senior linemen Kevin O'Doherty, left, and Zac Coogle had every reason to smile Friday night after paving the path to 322 rushing yards and a 34-20 win over Henry Clay.

The big uglies, as late, great football broadcasting wordsmith Keith Jackson affectionately dubbed offensive linemen, carved out a line-of-scrimmage landscape that any traditionalist would have proclaimed a thing of beauty Friday night.

Great Crossing senior interior linemen Kevin O'Doherty, Chucky Wilson and Zac Coogle and apprentice tackles Caden Helton and Joaquin Solis ripped open holes in the Henry Clay defense that were frequently wider than the Interstate 75 travel lanes between Lexington and Georgetown.

