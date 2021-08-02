How universally loved is Kalib Perry in the halls of Great Crossing High School?
After jamming the auditorium that still flaunts its new car smell with teammates, coaches, friends and family on a humid Saturday afternoon and pressing play on a two-minute hype video that made fine forearm hairs stand up straight and tall, the Warhawks’ first NCAA Division I football recruit donned an orange hat with a ‘T’ across the front and his first name emblazoned on the side.
His head covering symbolized his commitment to the University of Tennessee over three other finalists who had furnished full scholarship offers: Cincinnati, Purdue, and (gulp) Kentucky. Yet Perry’s rousing reveal was met with a roar of approval. There were no sighs of sadness or gasps of disbelief. Nary a playful catcall, even.
Perry, hailed by national recruiting services as a three-star linebacker, picked the school that he believes will give his heart, soul, mind, and 6-foot-4, 215-pound body the best chance to grow. And the people whose opinions matter most, each of whom stood in line and waited their turn to pose for posterity with the man of the hour, are in his corner.
“It means everything to me. I wouldn’t be here without them. Of course, I have family back in South Carolina that has always helped me through, but I grew up with all these people,” Perry said. “The fact that they can be here and support me and be proud of me and treat me like brothers, I’m just so thankful for everybody who wants to support me and push me to be the best, and I want to do the same for them and make everyone proud.”
Each of the four hats at the head table represented a chance to play college football at the highest level and a proven path to the NFL. And they were merely the tip of the iceberg: Virginia, West Virginia, Boston College, Miami of Ohio, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Bowling Green and Marshall all weighed in with offers.
Tennessee made its official pitch June 1 after Perry attended a prospect camp in Knoxville, an opportunity that arose when the COVID-19 pandemic receded ever-so-briefly in the spring. The Volunteers, who won their sixth and most recent national title in 1998, begin another new regime this fall with head coach Josh Heupel and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.
“Really just the coaches,” Perry said of the factors that separated Tennessee from the field. “I believed in Coach BJ’s plan for me and what he believes about me as a player and my potential and how he can hopefully make me the best player not just on the field but off the field. I just believe in the Tennessee program and trust in that.”
Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling has witnessed the work ethic and attitude of a champion since serving as Perry’s quarterbacks coach in 2019, then taking over as his head coach last fall.
Perry led the Warhawks and all of Class 5A in total tackles (140) and average stops per game (17.5). He also topped GC in touchdowns and rushing yardage as an all-purpose back.
“He’s a great role model. We had our youth camp about a month ago, and the young kids just looked up to him already,” Bpwling said. “He’s done everything the right way. He just needs to continue to do that, and we know he will. He’s going to be very successful in his journey to Tennessee.”
He’s surely not the first athlete or even football player from the county to attract this level of interest from Power 5 conferences, but Perry prospered through a recruiting cycle filled with unprecedented challenges.
Most summer workouts and prospect camps prior to his junior season were eliminated due to COVID-19 concerns. Perry’s fall was limited to eight games, including playoffs, with Great Crossing winning three.
Perry played basketball and ran track — earning a “Triple Threat Award” from the KHSAA — and waited his turn. Cincinnati’s offer, along with West Virginia, Virginia and BC, arrived early in the process.
Tennessee was the first SEC program to join the fray.
“This whole year threw everything aside. It was just super weird not being able to interact with people or really involve yourself with your teachers and your teammates. Just having to make that adjustment, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Perry said. “Getting back to normalcy was really good, and to be able to answer all my questions I had about the school and concerns I had, and that really helped me out and helped me make my decision.”
With some of the traditional methods of contact diminished for most of the school year, technology took on added importance in college recruiting as it did in the working world.
Perry described 30 text messages in a day as a normal distraction.
“Coaches texting you and calling you, back and forth, it’s crazy,” he said. “You’ve got to take your time with it and don’t let it be overwhelming. It’s supposed to be something you enjoy. It’s going to be your future, so you’re really got to take that into consideration and keep people close to you that are going to help you with things that are on your mind.”
That future for Perry, whose academics and citizenship match his athletic talents, includes a major in mechanical engineering along with football. Purdue’s reputation in that realm put the Boilermakers in strong contention for his services.
In the end, he determined that Tennessee was the total package.
“It was a lot to think about. It’s crazy this is the next four or five years that’s going to set me up for the rest of my life,” Perry said. “You’ve got to consider all that coming in, not just from the athletic standpoint but the educational. It was good to be able to get that set up. I’m thankful that it’s all over and that God has blessed me to have this opportunity that a lot of people don’t have.”
Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium is replete with one of the most electrifying gameday environments in an ever-growing conference full of them.
“It was definitely insane. I’ll tell you that,” Perry said of his visit. “It’s enormous. I’ve been there for a couple games before, so I know how the crowd and the Tennessee fan base is. It’s definitely surreal, and I can’t wait to one day play in front of 110,000 people.”
Perry, son of LaBreece and Michelle Perry, made it clear that the 200 or so who gathered Saturday will remain the closest to his heart.
Hundreds more have watched his commitment video, which aired live on YouTube.
“Since I was little, I always had this dream, and now it’s here and it’s done,” Perry said. “I’m just thankful I have people around me who can support me. To be in this environment and have this chance, I can’t even explain the feeling right now. It’s a blessing.”
And if there are truly any hurt feelings that he didn’t choose UK, Perry is certain they will subside, at least in his immediate circle.
“I know some people might have not wanted me maybe to make this decision, but at the same time they’re going to be proud of me,” he said. “Even if they don’t agree, it’s the best decision for me, and I know that everyone around me and my close friends and my team, they support me and always have my back. I’ll take it as a blessing and not worry about it too much.”
