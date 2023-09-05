LEXINGTON — In the first two years of what is now a Class 6A county line football series, Great Crossing was clearly the superior team but allowed Henry Clay to hang around until the finish.
There was no such generosity Friday night. After a first half in which missed opportunities threatened to haunt the Warhawks, they dropped the hammer in a 41-0 bashing of the Blue Devils.
And it wasn't even that close.
“Obviously we're happy with the win on the road. We're still trying to work through some things,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “Not happy with the penalties and not finishing drives. It's going to come. We've just got to keep working. But very proud of our guys to work through things. Our defense played lights out, took away things they like to do and pitched a shutout.”
Great Crossing (1-2) served up the third shutout in its history, all achieved in the past 13 games.
Elijah “Boom” Fryman and Jacob Romero picked off fourth-quarter passes to protect the doughnut on the scoreboard. Zach Morris also recovered a fumble while Clayton Shaddix and Daniel Corn delivered multiple tackles for loss to handcuff Henry Clay (0-3).
“We had a lot of guys in on tackles and just flying around,” Bowling said. “We had several guys out this week with sickness like most schools in the surrounding area, so we had some younger guys stepping up. It was great to see us come out an execute our game plan overall in a good team win.”
Whether given a long or short field, the Warhawks' offense consistently controlled the line of scrimmage.
Senior speedster Isaiah Johnson led the attack with 23 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying 80-yard getaway to put Great Crossing on the board. Johnson also scored from 15 and 3 yards out and rushed for a two-point conversion.
“We played the first two games against maybe top-five teams, so we came in prepared to just get a win,” Johnson said.
Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Clark backed up Johnson's ramble with a 6-yard TD pass to a wide-open Javontae Dean for a 13-0 halftime lead.
“We weren't really pleased with the score at the half,” senior linebacker Morris said. “We came out and turned it up a notch.”
After a three-and-out by the GC defense to start the third quarter, the Warhawks' initial drive appeared to stall near midfield.
Instead, Clark lined up in punt formation but befuddled the Blue Devils with a 27-yard strike to Jacob Johnson.
Clark concluded that new-life series with a 16-yard bootleg to the left front pylon to make it 19-0 with 7:32 remaining in the period.
“It seems like we've been a second-half team. I'd like for us to be a four-quarter team,” Bowling said. “After halftime I think our kids were upset. They felt like they could have played better, and that's good.”
Ten penalties at that point in the game were the only bad news for the Warhawks. While that trend held true for the duration, it didn't prevent them from piling up the points.
Johnson bounced right for his second score of the evening and added the PAT at the 2:14 mark of the third.
“Isaiah brings that second gear,” Bowling said. “All it takes is for him to find a little crease and go.”
Logan Clayton soon scored what appeared to be a defensive touchdown for the Warhawks, but it was overruled when the officials determined that the ball had been kicked backwards after Henry Clay's botched snap.
No matter, as a sack by Corn and a long (though penalty-shortened) punt return by Jacob Johnson again put GC in a prime spot.
Isaiah Johnson pushed through the pile for his three-yard score on fourth-and-2 with 9:13 remaining in the contest. Jack Herald's extra point fattened the lead to 34-0.
More yellow laundry initially negated Fryman's interception, but the senior stepped in front of another pass two plays later to dash the Devils once again.
Trey Campbell's second and third effort produced a 10-yard TD run and triggered the running clock with 6:50 to go.
The convincing win was a far cry from prior margins of 19-13 and 34-20 over Henry Clay. It also validated Great Crossing after it performed well in spurts while tasting defeat against state title contenders 4A Franklin County and 5A Scott County.
“Obviously we've gone 0-2 against very good teams,” Morris said. “Then we just come out here and unleash it. It raises the confidence very high. It's pretty much through the roof."
After failing to capitalize on Isaiah Johnson’s return of the opening kick to midfield, the Warhawks forced the first of many Devil punts on the evening. That led to Johnson's escape from a horse collar tackle and deploying of the afterburners at the 3:19 mark.
“I saw the hole. It was wide,” Johnson said. 'Linebacker just let it open, so I hit it with everything I had.”
Better known as the other half of GC's one-two backfield punch, Mike Pettigrew's 65-yard punt buried Henry Clay inside the 5 early in the third quarter and allowed the Warhawks' defense to pin back its ears for the remainder of the half.
“That totally flipped field position,” Bowling said. “That's a hidden treasure that he had, and we found that this offseason. It helps the defense a lot.”
Shaddix and Clayton each made 10 tackles, including a combined 5½ that threw Henry Clay for negative yardage.
GC returns to the meat of its schedule at Lexington Catholic (1-2) next Friday.
“It's another big step,” Morris said. “I'm sure practice will be up with the intensity this week.”