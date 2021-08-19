In terms of preparation time and game-night ambiance, there's simply no point in comparing the run-up to Great Crossing and Western Hills' meeting on the football field last Oct. 16 and the rematch this Friday night.
The inaugural meeting was a marriage of convenience, played with little more than 24 hours of advance notice before a crowd primarily made up of parents during a prior wave of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic.
While we're all still dealing with that insufferable opponent, the Warhawks and Wolverines had nine months to prepare for their next encounter.
It will kick off at approximately 8:30 p.m. as the nightcap to the inaugural Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Birds Nest Stadium. The News-Graphic will anchor live audio and video broadcasts on both its website and NFHS Network, with Kal Oakes and Scotty Sutton on the call.
“It's going to be great for our communities. For these kids, that's one of the reasons you play is those Friday night lights,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “There's nothing more special than that. You remember that for the rest of your life. It's one of those things you can't go back and get.
“We had to miss that last season. Yeah, we had families there, but to have the whole community makes it special. We push our kids out into the community and give back to them, and they give back to us, and now we want to perform for them. It's already a big buzz, and we can't wait to get out there and having screaming fans and cowbells and whatever else they bring. It's just going to be a sweet deal.”
Great Crossing won last year's hastily arranged clash in Frankfort, 42-7.
The Warhawks took advantage of two defensive touchdowns. They also reaped rushing and receiving scores by their University of Tennessee-bound star, Kalib Perry.
“We didn't start that game very well. Offensively we were not clicking whatsoever,” Bowling recalled. “Defensively, Coach (Simon) Vanderpool had a great plan for their offense and some of their athletic abilities on the edges. Defense kept us in the game, and then finally offense started to click. We hit a deep pass. Kalib got loose. To a certain extent you do try to forget about it.”
That victory provided the middle segment in a record three-game streak for a growing GC program, while Western Hills' loss was the second installment in a five-game skid to conclude the season.
“We got to the point where it was Thursday. I think we were actually supposed to play Shelby County. That got canceled, so we put something out at 3 o'clock on that Thursday. We were able to pick up Great Crossing, so it was a quick turnaround,” Western Hills coach Don Miller said. “We started out well. Then a couple plays with fumbles and interceptions were factors in that game, and it kind of turned south.”
Perry and junior edge Oryend Fisher, whose six Division I offers include Kentucky and Louisville, lead a GC defense that returns mostly intact from that impressive showing at Western Hills a year ago.
The Wolverines counter with a veteran quarterback, Dylan Engler, and his leading receiver from last fall, Dylan McGaughey.
“It's going to be tough. Obviously (Perry is) a great player, a lot of D1 offers and everything,” Miller said. “So we'll concentrate on him, but again, there's a lot of players around him. We've got to do a good job both offensively and defensively making sure to keep him out of the picture.”
Great Crossing opened its inaugural 2019 season with Scott County and was scheduled to christen 2020 with the Cardinals again before the COVID shuffle put Woodford County in that spot.
This year's more traditional layout gives the Warhawks a series of five non-district tests before showdown games with SC and Frederick Douglass.
“We've played tough schedules the first two years,” Bowling said. “Obviously last year you pick up who you can when you can, and we want to play ball. This year our district is very strong as it always will be. Last year it was one of those last-minute things. Coach Miller and I had been through three different teams and I don't know how many game films, and it was, 'Let's make it happen.'
“They have a very good football team. They competed with us. The ball just bounced our way a couple times, and we took advantage of that. We've got to prepare this week to go to battle.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.