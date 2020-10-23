If health-related postponements don’t get your sporting event this fall, there’s always a chance that weather will.
Friday night’s game at Birds’ Nest Stadium between Great Crossing and Grant County never kicked off due to persistent lightning.
Officials, administrators and coaches waited about 45 minutes before calling a halt to the proceedings.
The game was postponed until 7:30 p.m. It will be aired live on NFHS Network and news-graphic.com.
Great Crossing and Grant County are both 2-3 with one victory apiece each in district play. The winner will clinch the No. 3 seed in the district playoffs.
The Warhawks are looking for their third consecutive victory and first ever at home.
Saturday’s originally scheduled Great Crossing junior varsity game has been canceled.
Earlier in the week, Scott County’s road game at Ballard was postponed due to Louisville and Jefferson County’s continued status in the COVID-19 incidence rate “red zone.”