Based on what Frederick Douglass has done to everyone else on its football schedule, including two consensus top-25 teams in the state, Great Crossing doesn't have to sweat high expectations this week.
Another strong season for the Warhawks won't be soured one way or another by what happens Friday inside Birds Nest Stadium. It's a litmus test to see where the Warhawks stack up in relation to the top-ranked team in Class 5A with the playoffs only three weeks away.
On the flip side, Scott County enjoys probably its final breather on the schedule for the season when it travels Friday to Montgomery County for the district finale ahead of titanic tests at home against Ballard and Lexington Catholic the next two weeks.
Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m. with a live stream on NFHS Network available by monthly subscription. News-Graphic will present a free audio broadcast of the Great Crossing-Frederick Douglass contest on our website and YouTube platform.
The closest game for Douglass (7-0) to date was a 41-0 win at Scott County, which remains the only loss for the No. 7 team in 5A. In every other game the Broncos have eclipsed 50 points. They have allowed only four touchdowns all season.
Flaunting a double-digit number of players with NCAA Division I offers, Douglass has dominated with its speed and strength in all three phases.
On offense, the Broncos average seven yards per carry and 16 yards per reception. The defense has accumulated 11 takeaways and 40 tackles for loss. Special teams have returned three punts for touchdowns.
And all those numbers must be weighed with the knowledge that every Douglass game has gone to a running clock, usually by the second quarter.
Players to watch include all-purpose star Ty Bryant, committed to Kentucky, Ball State recruit TJ Horton at running back, and Auburn pledge Jamarrion Harkless on the defensive line. Isaiah Kenney is a threat in the secondary.
GC (6-1) will be without senior quarterback Gabe Nichols for the third straight week. The Warhawks need to create running lanes for Jakeece Patterson (480 yards, 4 TD), Isaiah Johnson (366 yards, 4 TD), Cayden Allen (295 yards, 3 TD) and Zach Morris (6 TD) to take the pressure off sophomore Caden Bays.
Bays was effective working the short passing game with Drake Byrd and Clayton Shaddix in last week's 24-6 triumph at Montgomery County. Opposing quarterbacks have enjoyed precious little time to set their feet and throw against the Douglass pass rush this season.
Defense remains a strength for Great Crossing, which held an opponent to one or fewer touchdowns for the fourth time this season at Mount Sterling.
Oryend Fisher's sack total has stayed stuck at 10 for two weeks, but his ever-presence is forcing opponents to abandon the pocket and throw much earlier than they would like.
Morris (62 tackles) and Pilot Lukacsko (51) have been stellar against the run and will need to lead the swarm against Douglass backs that almost never go down from initial contact.
Scott County (6-1) has shut out Great Crossing and Grant County in succession since its Douglass defeat. Last Thursday's 55-0 rout in Dry Ridge bailed out the Braves with a running clock prior to the first-quarter horn.
With four consecutive wins over MoCo by a combined score of 220-20, this week shapes up as another breeze. The challenge for SC will be to compete against itself and stay sharp with 6A No. 2 Ballard and 4A No. 1 Lex Cath on the horizon.
Andrew Hickey has completed more than 60 percent of his passes for 680 yards and six touchdowns against only one interception, giving the Cards an added dimension to balance their typically unyielding ground game.
Four different SC backs have rushed for 250 of more yards this season, led by fullback Jacob Fryman with 404 yards and six touchdowns. Ellis Huguely has emerged as a key all-purpose threat for Hickey in recent weeks to go along with favorite targets Isaac York (14 receptions), Eli Lilly (eight) and Da'Quis Brown (seven).
Elijah Adams, JaSante Harmon, Luke Valencia, Cam Keller and Paul Garner lead the stingy defense, combining for 26 tackles for loss. Garner has three interceptions among his four takeaways.
Six different Cardinals have picked off at least one pass. They'll have opportunities to pounce against a Montgomery County offense that has thrown 30 more times than it has run this fall.
Alex Hatton has racked up 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Indians. Devin Taul has been on the receiving end of 564 and seven of those, respectively.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.