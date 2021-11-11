For all the points Frederick Douglass has scored and Division I scholarships its players have inked over the past four years, there is a blueprint for beating the Broncos in big games.
Scott County turned the tables in an unforgettable 2018 district championship. Covington Catholic (2019) and Owensboro (2020) followed suit in the playoffs, and Boyle County pierced this season's aura of invincibility with a rout in the regular-season finale.
The script goes something like this: Score first, control the clock, frustrate the Broncos out of their comfort zone and into self-inflicted mistakes, and play defense as if your life depends on it.
Aside from that thriller three autumns ago on its way to Kroger Field and the state final, SC has struggled mightily with the first half of that equation.
Only one rival has shut out the Cardinals in the past 20 years, and the Broncos have done it twice, including a 35-0 verdict only seven weeks ago.
To win Friday's rematch in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5A playoffs in Lexington, Scott County (6-5) somehow must conquer that crisis of confidence against Frederick Douglass (10-1), which has won four games in a row and five of the past six in the series.
“The biggest thing is when we don't have success, we allow play one to carry into play two, and that's not how you win these games,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “You win these games by setting your jaw, getting your mind right, being mentally tough, and trying to win that down. And then whatever happens on that down, you've got to let it go, you've got to breathe, set your jaw, get mentally tough and try to go win the next down.”
Scott County had an opportunity to get on the board late in the first half of the previous meeting Sept. 24 but caught a pass to the end zone just out of bounds as time expired.
First downs aside from defensive penalties against the Broncos were few and far between. Douglass led only 12-0 until late in the third quarter before the levee broke.
“Our defense has given us a chance in almost every game against them,” McKee said. “You can't hold them down forever. They're too explosive. They have too many good players. So you've got to get some help out of your offense, and we haven't been able to do what we need to do on offense.”
The Cards have more firepower and a vastly different look since the first time they encountered the Broncos, with senior fullback Luke Colvin and sophomore halfback Ellis Huguely spicing up the running game to more traditional heights.
In the past three games against Ballard, Covington Catholic and Great Crossing, the 6-foot-2 Colvin has rolled up 453 yards and three touchdowns.
“We've definitely played a harder schedule. I think us moving players around really has changed the team,” said senior Jaxon Saylor, a defensive mainstay at rover who has also seen recent reps out of the backfield. “Luke at fullback, he's a power back. He can just blow it up in there, break big runs and get us the yardage we need.”
The ability to sustain drives and stay in positive down-and-distance situations has given freshman quarterback Andrew Hickey time to find Jeremy Hamilton and Taylor Luttrull with the long ball.
McKee hasn’t shied away from rave reviews of Hickey’s poise and potential.
“We have really improved a lot. Andrew's gotten a lot better. The first game (Franklin County, a 43-14 loss) was a perfect anti-success storm. But Andrew, even in that game, he wasn't the reason we got beat. He played OK. But he continues to get better,” McKee said. “We need to block harder. We need to run harder. We need to throw more accurately. We need to call better plays as an offensive staff. There's plenty of blame to go around on the offense. Everybody needs to play better.”
SC's defense has allowed a grand total of 31 points in wins this year, yielding 19 of those in last week's two-point, first-round ouster of GC.
“We're getting better as a team. At the start it was kind of hard on offense and defense,” said junior Elijah Adams, SC's leading tackler with 65 stops, including eight for loss. “We didn't really have people in the right places. We got killed by Franklin County. Since we changed that up, we're doing a whole lot better as a team.”
The Cardinals slammed the door on the Warhawks twice inside the 15-yard line to keep the lead in the fourth quarter.
“I felt like we'd stop them as soon as our defense took the field, and that's the kind of mental resolve we've got to take over into our offensive game plan (Friday),” McKee said. “We need a little bit more mental toughness from an offensive standpoint. We need to not necessarily generate some huge number of points, but we have to be able to generate first downs.”
Each of SC's losses has been to a team with the talent to make a deep playoff run — Franklin County and Lexington Catholic in 4A, Ballard and Bryan Station out of 6A, and Douglass.
The Douglass and Franklin County blowouts are statistical outliers. SC's losses to Ballard, Station and Catholic were by a total of eight points.
“It definitely gives us the confidence, because we know that we're right there,” Saylor said. “Those were just games in the season. Now when it really matters, I think it's going to pay off.”
Boyle County scored 21 points in the first quarter on the way to a 34-7 win at Douglass two weeks ago.
Aside from that, Bryan Station's output in a 27-14 loss is the highest total this season against Douglass. The Defenders are also the only team to give up fewer points than the Cards in a loss to the Broncos.
“You've always got to have a little bit of confidence and swagger to play the game,” Adams said. “They're a good football team, and we're a good defense. We've just got to go out there and play.”
McKee has compared this year's pattern favorably to 2018, when SC started 5-3 before going on a late-season roll that included the 28-27 knockout of Douglass.
“We've got a lot of good seniors. We start four seniors on each side of the ball. But when you start a relatively young team for what we're used to, your room for growth is more,” McKee said. “When you have a veteran team, they're probably pretty good, because they've got some starts under their belt. So how much can they grow as the season goes along? Our room for growth has been big on this team, and we continue to grow.”
Have they developed enough to turn around a five-touchdown loss and throw a wrench into the 5A bracket? Time will tell.
“I'd love to be 9-2. I'd be lying if I said I don't think about it. Ballard lost to Trinity, 20-17, the week after Trinity beat Cincinnati St. (Xavier),” McKee said. “In most cases over the years, those three games that went against us, at least one of them usually went for us, if not two, if not all three. The reason why we play in those games is for now.”
