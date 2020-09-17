Had it not been for a bipartisan throng of 7,000 crowding every nook and cranny of Birds' Nest Stadium at its christening Aug. 23, 2019, nobody associated with Scott County and Great Crossing football would know what they're missing.
As it stands now, the Cardinals and Warhawks know the atmosphere will be drastically different for Friday's second-annual Battle of the Birds, COVID-19 edition. The desire to knock the other team into next week and cast the shadow of its wings over the county for another calendar year remains unchanged, of course.
“It is going to be different compared to last season, but it'll still be loud. It'll still be passionate. However many tickets we're able to sell, I'm sure that they will be sold out,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “I think our community has done a great job of trying to have some resources out there for people that can't come into the game to still be able to watch it. Although we're not all together in Birds' Nest Stadium, the people in Georgetown and Scott County are going to be watching or listening to that game everywhere.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Two tickets are allowed per participant for each school — players, band members and cheer/dance squads — and masks are required.
Ample opportunities exist for the general public to listen and watch. Those includes live streaming audio at news-graphic.com, video on NFHS Network, and a drive-in viewing party at Harmony Christian Church.
“I wish it was a bigger crowd. I hate COVID, and I wish it would go away, and I wish it was gonna be 6,000 people there,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “That's what I wish. Nothing we can do about it.”
The Cardinals inflicted a 72-7 shellacking in last year's contest, which was the varsity debut for a Warhawk roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores.
It seems safe to assume the encore will be substantially closer. If Great Crossing is looking for encouragement from comparative scores, it can make a role model of Bryan Station, which pushed SC to the brink in a 7-6 nail-biter last Friday night after a 49-7 disparity one year ago.
“We're fired up for it. It should be a great game,” McKee said. “They've got a ton of starters back. They should be a lot better and shouldn't be overwhelmed as much as they were last year. I'm expecting a really tight game.”
Great Crossing got its feet wet in a 35-13 week one loss at Woodford County.
Both GC and SC can point to turnovers as the primary reason their opening-night scores didn't tell a better tale. The Warhawks were undone by four lost fumbles, all in their own territory.
“We still feel like we were right there to win the game, I don't care who you are, you can't win a football game with four turnovers and not forcing turnovers from the other team,” Bowling said.
Three Cardinal drives fizzled in the red zone, one on a fumble at the goal line and another on an interception.
SC's defense bottled up Bryan Station all night, allowing the Cards to escape with a fourth-quarter touchdown run from Montago Jones and extra point from Jacob Bange.
“It was totally ridiculous that we turned the ball over. We should not have done that if we had five minutes of practice,” McKee said when asked if a compressed, three-week preseason was a factor. “And the coach taking a delay of game penalty. I should have turned my money in. I was hoping our kicker would get a chance to kick more than one extra point. Maybe this week he can kick two.”
Great Crossing fed Woodford County a steady diet of sophomore running back Kaspen Colbert (16 carries, 155 yards, one touchdown). Casey Fain collected the other score for the Warhawks.
Senior Jake Broughton is under center for GC. The Warhawks have moved last year's starting quarterback, Kalib Perry — a junior with Division I offers from Virginia, West Virginia, Boston College and Cincinnati — to an all-purpose role on offense in hopes of making more diverse use of his skills.
“That allows us to still run our offense and expand our offense as we continue to grow as a team as well,” Bowling said.
Scott County hasn't veered from its traditional approach of trying to dominate the trenches and time of possession with its Wing-T.
The Cards rode fullback Jones early and often against the Defenders. They're hoping for more success with Jaxon Saylor, Campton Martin and Jeremy Hamilton hitting the edge against Great Crossing.
'”I'm not taking anything away from our kids. I told Campton and Jeremy, ‘Bronson (Brown, a two-way starter in 2018 and '19) must have been Superman. He never needed out. What are y'all over here on the sideline for?'” McKee quipped. “We want to win, We want to win bad. We're gonna do our best. If we don't play any better than we did on offense last week, we're not gonna do much, End of story.”
Great Crossing's defense, led by the hard-hitting Perry at safety, was undone by the short field after the turnovers at Woodford County.
The consequences of ball insecurity likely would be even more devastating against Scott County.
“We didn't help our defense out. When we were able to flip the field and put our defense in a good position, we did a lot of good things,” Bowling said. “We want to give our defense good field position and make them earn their yards, continue to get to the football and force them to turn the ball over. The longer the drive that they have to work for, the better off we are.”
Aside from a 67-yard run that set up Bryan Station's only score, SC surrendered a paltry 71 yards in the balance of the opener. Issac Krebs had a hand in three of the Cards' nine tackles for loss.
In addition to the unofficial title of county champion, the winner will have a leg up toward a home game in their Class 5A district that also includes Frederick Douglass, Montgomery County and Grant County,
“I've been a part of rivalry games everywhere I've been,” said Bowling, who coached GC's quarterbacks under Paul Rains in the Warhawks' inaugural season. “It's not necessarily looking at it as a rivalry. It’s (an) opportunity to get better, win and gain a little respect throughout the state of Kentucky.”
McKee likened the relationship to three college rivalries where one team enjoyed a clear edge in recent years, noting that it never lasts forever.
“Kentucky always wants to beat Louisville, don't they? Michigan always wants to beat Ohio State, or vice versa. Virginia always wants to beat Virginia Tech,” he said.
“As far as anything extra important about the game, it's kind of like if you played against your sibling. If one of y'all is 18 and one of y'all is 16, if you're gonna be competitive in anything that you do, you want to win.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.