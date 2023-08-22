It was the cruelest 51-7 football win imaginable.
Scott County mauled Madison Southern for its most lopsided season-opening victory in four years, but the Cardinals sustained a brutal physical and emotional loss when star senior defensive tackle JaSante Harmon suffered an apparently severe lower body injury.
Harmon was transported to the hospital for further evaluation after the scary scene on the final play of the first half in Friday’s opening game of the third-annual Battle of Elkhorn Creek doubleheader.
“He's a huge part of our team. It's hard to see him go. We hope it's not as bad as it looks,” SC junior quarterback Andrew Hickey said. “We hope to see him on the field again, but we can only pray for the best.”
SC also lost junior all-purpose back Ali Hamdiyah to a significant injury in the second half.
But the loss of Harmon, who has mid-major Division I and high-level Division II collegiate offers, was eerily reminiscent of former SC star Grayson Miller's catastrophic leg injury in game one of the 2014 season.
The dose of deja vu left Scott County coach Jim McKee in a mood for few words. He gathered the Cardinals for a subdued on-field huddle before directing them to make a beeline for the bus, then offered up a brief statement to the News-Graphic.
“Our hearts are with Harmon and Ali, the kids who were injured,” McKee said. “There's nothing you can do to avoid it. It's part of football. Right now we need to process that. Our prayers are with both those kids and their families and hope that it's not as serious as it could be.”
McKee was more philosophical in a Saturday phone conversation.
“You never want it to happen, but it's hard to understand why it happens to such a great kid,” he said. “It's like when you and your son have something you do together. You don't just like it. You love it. Ja'Sante doesn't just like football. He absolutely loves everything about it.”
Although credited with a sack of the Eagles' Ethan Moore for a 10-yard loss on the play, Harmon crashed to the turf when his leg appeared to collide squarely with the leg of a teammate and bent at an awkward angle.
SC led 34-0 at the time, but the Cardinals understandably struggled to the finish line in the second half.
“Man, he's my brother. I tell him that all the time,” senior safety Paul Garner said. “Me, him and Thomas (Feickert), the brotherhood that we've created just from being fifth-year seniors, it's immaculate, and to see him go down like that is so sad.”
Moore completed a 54-yard bomb to Zack Smith on the initial play from scrimmage in the third quarter before putting Madison Southern on the board with a 5-yard keeper.
Red Owens revived the Cards when the freshman scooped the Eagles' ensuing onside kick and returned it 36 yards to the Madison Southern 18.
“In a game like that, that one play (by the opponent) doesn't define you,” Garner said. “Once we start playing in big-time games, that one play might change the game, and we'll have to change it up and lock in.”
Four plays after the Owens run-back, Jacob Fryman scored on a 3-yard plunge.
Tayseer Jabbour pushed the lead to 44-7 with a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Kaden Drumheller completed the scoring with a 4-yard bootleg.
Harmon still led SC with four solo tackles, all but one for lost yardage. Garner picked off a pass and made a team-high six stops.
Scott County's second wave continued to hit with authority in the second half, notably Ben Camp, Ty Whitehead and Elijah Valencia. It was an encouraging sign for the rest of the Cardinals, labeled among the state title favorites in Class 5A, that the show will go on.
“It sucks that Harmon went down. It really does. Prayers up for him and his family,” Garner said. “But our D-line stepped up big time. I know that was after halftime, but it will be just fine.”
Hickey sandwiched TD passes of 28 and 9 yards to Eli Lilly around Antonio Frye's recovery of a fumble on a kick return.
Scott County won the toss and needed only four plays to go the distance.
Outside runs by Feickert and Ellis Huguely combined for one first down and Fryman burst through the middle for another, with a face mask personal foul tacked on for good measure.
A breakdown in coverage on the next play left Lilly wide open down the left sideline for his initial career varsity touchdown.
“We use what we can,” Hickey said. “We see how the defense reacts. We do what works, and we just roll with it.”
One strike to Lilly deserved another.
SC went to work at the 24 after the turnover and fed Madison Southern a steady diet of Fryman before Hickey hit Lilly on a bubble screen to the left side. Huguely threw a block on the edge that propelled his teammate to the pylon.
As a result, SC led 13-0 before Madison Southern's offense even touched the ball. That initial possession ended in Garner's grab, which set up a 6-yard TD rush by Hamdiyah.
“It's awesome,” Garner said. “Every time I see the ball in the air, my eyes light up, and I love it. I absolutely love it.”
The wide-right extra point on the second touchdown prevented Scott County from later perhaps going for a two-point conversion to hit the 36-point running clock threshold.
That's a margin that might have persuaded McKee to get the starters out of the game sooner. Even at 34-0, he knows that others might second-guess his decision to keep the pedal down.
“We know we're going to have to play a full game next week,” McKee said. “You want your starters to play at least a half in game conditions before that.”
Prior to the moment that let the air out of the stadium, Feickert tacked on a 44-yard scoring ramble, then a 4-yard run to cap a 13-play, 67-drive that took up nearly half the second quarter.
Fryman (15 carries, 99 yards) and Feickert (71 yards on eight rushes) accounted for the bulk of SC's 251 yards on the ground.
Using five different receivers, Hickey completed seven of 11 passes for 76 yards.
“It's good to know we can go in many places whether it's the air or on the ground,” Hickey said. “I'm glad that I've got a lot of people around me that can work with the ball.”
Madison Southern was held without a first down until its final series of the first half and mustered only 140 total yards.
SC's offensive experience was a mixed bag entering the season with a full complement of experienced players but junior guard Cristian Rodriguez as the only returning starter on the offensive line.
The Cards' ground game didn't miss a beat behind that retooled front five, punishing the Eagles' secondary to the tune of six yards per carry.
“They're very young,” Hickey said. “Their first start on varsity, they're gonna adapt to the speed of the game, but they're gonna get more experience with every game, and they're gonna get better and better every practice.”
Regardless of the extent of Harmon's injury — McKee said Saturday he was clinging to the hope of a “one percent chance” that it might not be as bad the initial speculation — Scott County will have to saddle up and deal with city rival Great Crossing in week two.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Birds' Nest Stadium.
“We had one scare early, but we got through our camp without even one major injury,” McKee said. “The kids will be fine. They're always gonna be resilient. It's the adults who have to get their heads together and work through it.”