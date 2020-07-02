Playing against high school and even college golfers four and five years his senior, Alex Bennett of Georgetown continues to excel on the local links.
Bennett, a rising freshman enrolled at Great Crossing. finished 23rd out of 77 players this week in the championship division of the Kentucky Junior PGA Championship at Gibson Bay Golf Club in Richmond.
On the heels of an opening-round 78, Bennett roared back for a 1-over 73 and a two-day total of 151,
Warren Thomis of Richmond won the tournament by a whopping seven shots at 7-under 137.
“He’s been doing pretty well considering he’s playing up a division,” said Bennett’s mother, Angie. “The championship division in Kentucky is no joke. (There are) a lot of really good golfers in our area.”
Bennett kept up that steady pace with a 74 Wednesday in the opening round of the Bluegrass Junior Amateur, held at Bardstown Country Club.
On June 17, Bennett carded his personal-best round of 66 to win a Bluegrass Tour event at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville.
That performance earned Bennett an invitation to the J.B. Holmes Cup for the third consecutive year. That is an autumn invitational put on by Holmes, a Campbellsville native, UK product and PGA Tour standout.
“He’s so excited,” Angie Bennett said. “It’s such a fun and prestigious event.”
Bennett was one of the top players for Scott County High School last season as an eighth-grader.
High school tournaments tee off in late July and early August. Golf, along with cross country, is a fall sport that should be able to start on time with a few accommodations for the COVID-19 virus.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.