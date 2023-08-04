Scott County captured its first 18-hole tournament victory of the boys' golf season Wednesday with an impressive performance in the OrthoCincy Invitational, hosted by Highlands High School at A.J. Jolly Golf Course in Alexandria.
Wyatt Merkins was individual champion with a 3-under 68, and the Cardinals followed his lead to a team score of 301.
Merkins finished one shot ahead of Caleb Eaglin from Newport Central Catholic and Will Carter of St. Henry.
Adam Brandstetter of Villa Madonna was the only other player to break par at 1-under 70.
Waylon Smith carded a 76, Ben Glenn 78 and Parks Gullett 79 to complete the winning quartet for the Cardinals.
SC finished two strokes ahead of runner-up South Warren and six in front of Highlands and St. Henry in a tie for third.
Fleming County finished fifth and Harrison County sixth.
Clay Wachter also competed for the Cards, who are coached by alumnus Trey Ogle.
Scott County hosted its own Cardinal Classic last week at Cherry Blossom Golf Club, placing seventh out of 20 teams.
GC’s Bergman ties for fifth in Gimme Golf Invitational
In Monday’s Gimme Golf Invitational at Boone’s Trace in Richmond, the Great Crossing boys finished seventh with a team total of 327.
Landon Bergman again led the Warhawks, tying for fifth on the individual leader board with 76.
Brady Parker (80), Alex Bennett (83), JD Black (88) and Andrew Bennett (89) rounded out the GC scorecards.