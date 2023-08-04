Eighteen boys' golf programs converged at Cherry Blossom Golf Club bright and early Thursday for the Cardinal Classic, hosted by Scott County High School in hot and challenging conditions throughout the morning and early afternoon.
When the final shot was struck, it was Mason County over Louisville Eastern in a sudden death playoff for the team title. The Royals and Eagles each finished with a score of 9-over 297.
Trinity was three strokes back in third with an even 300, followed by Lexington Catholic (301) and Ryle (305).
In their second battle for local bragging rights on the home course in as many weeks, Great Crossing again emerged with a narrow edge over Scott County.
The Warhawks were sixth with 306, followed closely by the Cards at 308.
GC defeated SC by seven shots in a nine-hole, head-to-head conference match to start the season on July 20.
Landon Bergman led Great Crossing with a 2-under 70, tying for the second-best score of the day. Bergman was awarded the third-place trophy by virtue of a scorecard playoff.
Alex Bennett (77), Brady Parker (78), Andrew Bennett (81) and JD Black (82) rounded out the Warhawks' starting five. Each team's four lowest scores were factored into the final team totals.
Waylon Smith carded even par 72 to show the way for Scott County.
Wyatt Merkins and Parks Gullett each followed with a 78, while Clay Wachter registered an 80. Ben Glenn completed the SC quintet with 89.
Scott County also entered a 'B' team of Ryan Harris (94), Max Peters (101), Cullen Chandler (103) and Connor Wilson (125).
Rounding out the top 10 teams were Rowan County (312) in eighth, Covington Catholic (319) and Henry Clay tied with Spencer County (324).
Other team scores: Woodford County (325), Anderson County (326), Fleming County (335), Paul Laurence Dunbar (335), Villa Madonna (360), Elizabethtown (363), East Jessamine (388) and Scott County B (423).
Charlie Spiller of Lexington Catholic was individual champion with a 5-under 67, three shots in front of Bergman, Jake Feldhaus of Mason County and Christian Clements of Eastern.
Seth Shelley of Spencer County and Bradford Lacefield of Woodford County were the only other players to break par in the field of 97 at 1-under 71.
A seventh-place tie among Smith, Quin Grooms of Mason County, Palmer McKelvey of Ryle, Liam O'Grady of Trinity and Deacon Larmee of Eastern completed the top 10.
In Saturday's St. Patrick Invitational, hosted in Maysville by Mason County, Great Crossing finished fourth out of 23 teams.
Bergman and Parker shared the Warhawks' low total of 77, with Alex Bennett on their heels with a 78. Andrew Bennett (79) rounded out the consistent scoring totals.