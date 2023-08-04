In the red

Landon Bergman of Great Crossing tied for the second lowest score of the Scott County Cardinal Classic at Cherry Blossom with a 2-under 70. Bergman took home the third-place plaque after a scorecard playoff.

 Photo submitted
Eighteen boys' golf programs converged at Cherry Blossom Golf Club bright and early Thursday for the Cardinal Classic, hosted by Scott County High School in hot and challenging conditions throughout the morning and early afternoon.
 

