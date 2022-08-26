Great Crossing boys' golf picked up another weekend tournament trophy and extended its winning streak in weekday conference competition to 17 with three consecutive victories.
The Warhawks traveled Saturday to Paintsville Country Club, home of a landmark swinging wire bridge over the Big Sandy River, for the Johnson Central Invitational.
Led by junior Landon Bergman's 71, GC shot 304 as a team and brought home runner-up honors. Freshman Brady Parker shot 77, while sophomore Alex Bennett and senior Gus Roberts carded matching scores of 78. Senior Ashton Cochran rounded out the Great Crossing ledger with an 86.
In a Thursday home match at Cherry Blossom against Sayre, GC shot the lowest nine-hole team score in its conference this season, 2-under 142. The Spartans registered 170.
Bennett was medalist on the evening at 2-under 34, followed by Ashton Cochran also in the red with 35.
Bergman (36) and Parker (37) rounded out the team scoring, with a solid 43 from Liam Spurlock not counting toward the total.
Great Crossing added a 165-175 home victory over Anderson County on Tuesday and a 146-199 win Wednesday over Western Hills at Juniper Hills in Frankfort to its list of recent accolades.
The Warhawks will host their senior night match Tuesday against Franklin County. In addition to Cochran and Roberts, GC will honor Revan Marcum, Nathan Beaven and Clark Browning that evening.
Easterling (seventh of 90) shines at Ky. Invitational
Led by Maddie Easterling, Great Crossing girls' golf also has enjoyed a strong recent run on the links.
Easterling shot 78 to finish seventh out of 90 players in the Women's Kentucky Invitational Tournament at Lakewood Country Club in Russell Springs.
On Tuesday evening, GC topped Frankfort in conference play by a count of 174-201. Easterling led the charge with 36, followed by Emily Bishop with 44 and Rebecca Montgomery and Blair Smith both at 47.
Wednesday's trip to Harrison County produced another Great Crossing victory, 192-215.
Easterling was best of the Warhawk flock with a 40. Montgomery shot 46, Smith 50 and Annie Lawson 56.
SC boys take 3 straight
Scott County boys' golf served up three consecutive conference victories in as many evenings last week.
The Cards edged Frankfort, 161-165, on Tuesday, Aug. 18. They took down Anderson County on Wednesday, Aug. 19 in another home match by a score of 155-169.
In a Thursday, Aug. 20 trip to Shelby County, SC emerged victorious, 160-167.
That sequence followed an Aug. 11 win over Sayre, 165-180, setting the stage for the Cards' runner-up performance two days later in the Pikeville Invitational.
