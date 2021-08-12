And an eighth-grader shall lead them.
That was the tale for Scott County boys’ golf Monday in the Shelby County Rocket Invitatiuonal at Weissinger Hills Golf Course.
Buoyed by Brady Parker’s career-low varsity round of 78, tied for the third-best score of the day overall, SC finished second as a team in the showcase.
Parker put together nines of 38 and 40. He was credited with fourth place in the final standings after a match of scorevards settled the tie for third.
Scott County served up a team total of 327 from its top four players. Following Parker was another eighth-grade standout, Wyatt Merkins, with 81.
Blake Ford shot 82 and Caden Less 86 to round out the scoring. Wyatt Holbrook completed the Cardinals’ lineup with 89.
Tristan Mitchell of Harrison County was medalist with 76.
SC hosts Franklin County in its home opener on Friday.
Bergman bolsters GC
Landon Bergman continued the strong start to his golf season with the low total for Great Crossing in a pair of tournaments this week.
Bergman carded a 76 Monday at Greenbrier in Lexington, where the Warhawks waited out a long weather delay and then slogged through the sloppy conditions to finish third as a team with 319.
Ashton Cochran also broke 80 by a stroke. Jake Caudill (81) and Revan Marcum (83) completed the scoring. Alex Bennett was next in line with 84.
In the Madison Central Invitational at Gibson Bay on Wednesday, Bergman bagged a 75, and GC took fifth pkace in the team sweepstakes with 313. Caudill (77), Bennett (79) and Cochran (82) wrapped up the top four. Liam Spurlock turned in a 92.
Great Crossing travels Saturday to Danville for the Battle at the Bridge.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.