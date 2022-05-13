H.S. lacrosse: United boys overpower Collins in first-round playoff
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Scott County United boys' lacrosse extended its season convincingly Wednesday evening with a 12-1 playoff verdict over Collins.
Robbie Gift registered four goals and an assist to bolster the Birds (7-11). Nick Sparks and Josh Quackenbush each added a hat trick, with Quackenbush also contributing an assist.
Dakota Felton scored once and set up another five goals. Ethan Payne supplied a goal, with Cy Fueda rounding out the assist roll call.
Andrew Bolt (five ground balls, five forced turnovers) and Cameron Sulski (eight saves) anchored the defense. Bolt hit a milestone late in the regular season with the 200th ground ball of his career.
United geared up for the playoffs with a 17-11 loss in a back-and-forth battle with Sayre last Thursday. Gift led the county co-op with five goals, while Quackenbush chalked up three goals and two assists.
Felton (goal, three assists), Isaac Krebs (goal, assist) and Caleb Wagoner (goal) also found the net, while Sparks, Payne and Zach Langley served up assists.
SC United girls' lacrosse dropped a hard-fought, 10-8 playoff decision at Frederick Douglass last Wednesday. Jessa Zaheri led the Birds (4-6) with four goals. Grace Wise and Brodie Jones each tallied twice. Zaheri (six) and Shea McGohon (five) headlined the ground ball column. Carlee Hogsten stopped 15 shots.
