Scott County United boys' lacrosse served up its second shutout in the past four seasons Wednesday night, overpowering St. Henry, 17-0, at Birds Nest Stadium.
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
It was the second victory of the spring for the combined Scott County/Great Crossing enterprise and a sensational bounce back from an 18-4 home loss to Lexington Catholic on Monday.
United piled up eight goals in the first period to take command against the Crusaders. Josh Quackenbush registered five goals, giving him a team-high 22 on the season, along with five assists.
Robbie Gift added four goals and four assists, while Nick Sparks supplied the Birds' third hat trick along with an assist.
Defensive stalwart Andrew Bolt added a breakaway goal to the tally, with additional goals from Dakota Felton, Josh Adams, Ian Stanley and Zach Langley.
Sparks, Juan Rodriguez and Brian Mendez each provided assists.
Bolt and Rodriguez led the Birds' accumulation of 46 ground balls with five apiece. Caleb Wagoner, Cy Fueda, Landon Colson, Isaac Krebs, Jake Caudill, Corbin Willoughby, Gage Pineda and Gift each contributed three to the defensive windfall.
Rodriguez won seven of his 11 faceoffs to help United (2-3) dominate time of possession. Cameron Sulski made three saves in net to protect the goose egg. The Birds unleashed 42 shots in the contest.
United's previous shutout was a 19-0 verdict at North Hardin on May 4, 2019.
Lexington Catholic improved to 3-0 in the brief series with United.
JC Sanders and Ryan Stachon each had a hat trick by early in the third quarter for Lexington Catholic (2-3), which answered a modest rally from United with seven goals in that stanza.
Gift and Quackenbush each scored two goals to account for the Birds' offense. Quackenbush assisted Gift's tying goal to make it 1-1 with 8:26 remaining in the opening period.
Catholic countered with seven in a row before Quackenbush broke that spell with 4:35 left in the first half.
Gift's laser off an assist from Felton gave the Birds back-to-back goals and cut the margin to four on a man advantage with 1:43 remaining in the period.
Stachon stopped the run and put the Knights up 8-3 going into the half.
Gift joined Felton and Quackenbush in the assist column. Shots on goal were 37-18 in favor of the Knights.
Bolt led the SC United defense by scooping four ground balls. Colson contributed a pair, while Sparks, Gunner Pineda, Rodriguez, David Euler, Willoughby and Gift each grabbed one.
Gage Bowling saw the lion's share of the work in the SC goal, making 18 saves. Sulski added one stop while Bowling was out of the game briefly due to injury.
