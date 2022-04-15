H.S. lacrosse: United teams both win at home
Scott County United lacrosse teams launched the second half of their season this week with a pair of convincing wins at Birds Nest Stadium.
The boys' combined squad from Scott County and Great Crossing tore through Bluegrass Bulldogs, a consortium of Northern Kentucky schools, 18-6, on Wednesday.
That followed the SC United girls' convincing 18-9 verdict Tuesday over Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Josh Quackenbush outpointed the opposition with seven goals and added an assist to lead the boys for United (3-7). Robbie Gift furnished five goals and five assists.
Isaac Krebs added a pair of goals, with one each from Dakota Felton, Ethan Payne, Zach Langley and Corbin Willoughby. Felton provided three assists, while Josh Adams, Landon Colson and goaltender Cameron Sulski each joined Quackenbush with a single helper.
Sulski made 11 saves to tighten the grip on the comfortable win.
In the ball-control category, Andrew Bolt was a force as usual with nine ground balls, with Colson and Adams cashing in four apiece to bolster United's whopping total of 38.
Daniel Bisotti and Gage Pineda combined for 17 face-off wins in 26 tries.
The Birds snapped a four-game losing streak and enjoyed their most prolific night on the scoreboard since a 19-0 shutout of North Hardin on May 4, 2019.
Jessa Zaheri notched nine goals in a relentless performance for girls' United (3-2). Alessandra Dellinger also delivered a hat trick.
Grace Wise and Brodie Jones added two goals apiece, and Carolina Campos and Addison Ruber each found the net.
Zaheri was credited with the lone assist to complete her scoring windfall as United matched its highest goal output of the spring.
Jones (four) and Zaheri (three) led a team effort in the ground ball category. Wise, Shea McGohon, Carlee Hogsten and Jenna Bodick each picked up a pair. Hogsten also made nine saves.
United boys will hit the road next week for matches at Walton-Verona (Monday), Bryan Station (Wednesday) and Kentucky Country Day (Friday).
The Lady Birds host Tates Creek on Monday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
