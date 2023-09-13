Cards collect hardware

Waylon Smith, left, won Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference golfer of the year honors for Scott County, while Wyatt Merkins was named second team all-conference. Together they led the Cardinals to a second-place finish at the conference championship meet Saturday in Versailles.

 Photo submitted
On a banner day for Scott County boys' golf, Waylon Smith was named Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference (CKBC) player of the year Saturday, while the Cardinals finished second as a team in the conference championship meet.
 

