On a banner day for Scott County boys' golf, Waylon Smith was named Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference (CKBC) player of the year Saturday, while the Cardinals finished second as a team in the conference championship meet.
Smith placed third individually with a round of 69 in the event at The Woodford Club in Versailles. SC tied for the low team total with 299 and took home the runner-up trophy after a playoff.
Wyatt Merkins and Clay Wachter tied for 10th with matching scores of 75, which was a career-best card for Wachter. Ben Glenn and Parks Gullett each shot 80.
Smith (first team) and Merkins (second team) were named to the all-conference squad.
Great Crossing finished third with a team score of 302. Landon Bergman was fourth place with a 72. Brady Parker and Alex Bennett were in a tie for fifth at 73.
Andrew Bennett (84) and JD Black (90) rounded out the roster for the Warhawks.
Bergman and Parker received first team all-conference honors. Alex Bennett was selected to the second team.
Lady Cards win Tenn. tourney
Scott County girls' soccer dominated two matches to win the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
The Lady Cards (6-2-3) blanked Munford, Tennessee, 3-0 on Saturday, and routed Henry County of Paris, Tennessee, 9-0 in Sunday's finale.
A second Saturday contest was canceled due to inclement weather.
Kennedy Harmon, Tatum Borman and Bryce Alan Thornsbury scored the goals against Munford. Borman assisted the Harmon and Thornsbury tallies. Audrey Keeth set up Borman's strike.
In the rout of Henry County, Borman collected four goals and two assists. Kendall Dyk and Harmon each scored twice.
Kate Evans, typically a defensive standout for the Cards, rounded out the scoring. Thornsbury and Keeth registered assists.
Kennedy Kanavy combined for 11 saves in the pair of shutouts.
GC boys’ soccer streak hits six
Great Crossing boys' soccer extended its winning streak to six Thursday night with a 6-0 victory at Mercer County.
Dani Hannouneh led the Warhawks (9-1) with two goals and an assist.
Romario Hernandez, Ethan Bell, James Cron and Sean Dressman also found the net. Logan Hepp and Jake Leech logged assists.
Zak Hendricks and Trenton Napier each made a save to share the shutout for GC.