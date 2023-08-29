Scott County girls' soccer extended its unbeaten streak to four matches with a 2-2 draw at Christian Academy-Louisville on Saturday afternoon.
Kennedy Harmon and Kendall Dyk each scored a goal for the Lady Cards (3-1-2). Bryce Alan Thornsbury registered an assist.
Senior goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy was credited with 19 saves to keep the Lady Centurions (3-2-2) at bay.
SC hosted Lafayette in an 11th Region test Monday and travels Wednesday to Boone County.
Sayre takes down SC in PKs
In a wild 42nd District showdown Saturday afternoon, Scott County and Sayre played to a 3-3 deadlock through regulation and a pair of five-minute overtimes.
Penalty kicks were used to settle the issue for district seeding purposes, with the Spartans (2-2, 1-0) picking up the victory over the Cardinals (2-5, 0-2).
James Hopwood scored his first two goals of the season for SC. Alex Toro delivered the other strike.
Makai Calulot picked up two assists, with Angel Rodriguez also setting up a goal.
Ian Stanley made six saves for the Cardinals, who are at East Jessamine on Tuesday.
GC sweeps at Central
Great Crossing volleyball continued its undefeated start to the season with a closely contested 3-0 sweep Thursday at Madison Central.
GC (4-0) defeated its 11th Region rival by scores of 25-22, 28-26 and 25-18.
Libby Erwin led the Warhawks with 12 kills. Jazzy Calvert put away nine points at net, with six from Kate Rush and five each by Emily Erwin and Riley Ellison.
Rush chalked up 28 assists. Ryann Livingston (24) and Libby Erwin (10) paced GC in the digs category, with six from Ellison.
Calvert and Emily Erwin each had two blocks for Great Crossing, which hosts Christian Academy-Louisville on Tuesday and Bryan Station on Wednesday.
SC volleyball breaks through
After knocking at the door almost constantly for the first two weeks of the season, Scott County volleyball finally kicked its down with a five-set 42nd District win at Henry Clay on Thursday night.
Down two sets to one, the Cards stormed back with a furious rally for a 25-23 win in the fourth set, followed by a 15-10 disparity in the fifth.
Henry Clay bounced back from a 25-16 loss in the opening game to take a 2-1 lead on the strength of 25-23 and 25-15 margins.
SC has won four straight matches in the series with Henry Clay since breaking through against the Blue Devils for the first time ever in 2021.
The Lady Cards continued that momentum with a 2-1 win Saturday over Ashland Blazer at Montgomery County's Dink Scott Memorial event.
Scott County sandwiched wins of 27-25 and 15-10 around a 25-18 loss to score the match victory.
Bergman shoots 71 for third; GC team fourth in Kenton Co.
Great Crossing (3-1) tied for fourth in Saturday's St. Elizabeth Invitational boys' golf tournament at the Willows Course in Kenton County.
Landon Bergman was the third-ranking individual player with a 71. Alex Bennett (78), Brady Parker (79), Andrew Bennett (82) and Liam Spurlock (89) rounded out the Warhawks' ledger.
Waylon Smith led Scott County with a 76. The Cards carved out a team score of 322, including Parks Gullett (82), Ben Glenn (86), Wyatt Merkins (88) and Clay Wachter (92).