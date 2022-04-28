H.S, roundup: SC's Thornsbury, GC's Perry star in Grant County track meet; Warhawk boys win team title
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Four wins from Bryce Alan “BA” Thornsbury of Scott County girls' track and three by Great Crossing boys' star Kalib Perry in sprints and relays, combined with a GC boys' team victory, were the highlights Friday night at the Grant County Friday Night Lights meet in Dry Ridge.
Perry prevailed in the 100-meter dash (11.67 seconds) and in both the 4x100 (44.77) and 4x200 (1:34.29) along with Isaiah Johnson, Oryend Fisher and Jacob Johnson.
GC used those points to fend off four other rivals, including SC, in the boys' standings. The Warhawks finished with 104 points ahead of Anderson County (84), Nicholas County (82), Scott County (80) and Williamstown (72).
Thornsbury topped the 200 (27.75) and 400 (1:02.76). She also ran a leg of the victorious 4x100 (52.73) along with Kiya Allen, Maquoia Raglin and Maureen Mann and triumphed in the 4x400 (4:26.49) in a quartet with Raglin, Mann and Jala Trent.
That powered SC to second place behind Anderson County by a 99-79 gap. Ryle (70.5) was third, followed by GC (69) and Scott High (65.5).
Owen Hamilton won the boys' shot put for Scott County with a distance of 40 feet, six inches, and the SC 4x800 relay of Jacob Olsen, Jonah Baysinger, Elijah Tarter and Lucas Ratcliff picked up a win in 8:53.74.
Other point scorers on the night:
GC boys — Fisher (fourth, 100; sixth, 200), Jacob Marcum (second, 800), Keith Johnson (fourth, 1,600), Aidan Bailey (sixth, 1,600; fourth, 3,200), Elijah Williams (fourth, 110 hurdles), 4x400 relay (second); 4x800 relay (third); Isaiah Johnson (second, long jump); Shadrach Parret (second, discus) and Bryce Lee (sixth, discus).
SC boys — Jayden Fields (third, 100 and 200). Ali Hamdiyah (fifth, 200), Tarter (sixth, 400), Ratcliff (sixth, 800); Ayden Martin (third, 110 hurdles), Ellis Huguely (third, 300 hurdles); 4x200 relay (second), Elijah Lilly (fourth, high jump) and Hamilton (fourth, discus).
GC girls — Madeline Roark (fourth, 100; sixth, 200); Elise Edison (fourth, 200); Alarra Cobbins (third, 1,600), Arianna Hager (fourth, 100 hurdles), Kaite Crisp (sixth, 100 hurdles), 4x200 relay (second), 4x800 relay (fourth), Kaylynn Middleton (sixth, discus), Clarissa Nealy (fifth, long jump) and Cathrynn Hager (sixth, triple jump).
SC girls — Allen (sixth, 100; second, long jump), Raglin (third, 400), 4x800 relay (third) and Trent (second, triple jump; third, long jump).
Both schools sent a thinner crew to Tuesday night's all-comers meet at Bryan Station, but the Great Crossing boys' 4x200 (1:35.11), Scott County boys' shot putter Cristian Rodriguez (45-1) and Trent (15-5½, girls' long jump) picked up wins.
Allen made it a one-two finish for the Lady Cards, a half-inch behind Trent in long jump. Trent also took third in triple jump.
Great Crossing boys (47½) took sixth and SC (26) 10th out of 17 teams. On the girls' side, SC was eighth with 26 points and GC 16th with six.
Ryle boys and Woodford County girls won the team titles.
Adding to the Warhawk and Cardinal totals:
GC boys — Bailey (second, 3,200), K. Johnson (third, 3,200), Williams (fourth, 110 hurdles), 4x800 relay (fourth), Malakhi Young (third, high jump), Parret (tied for fourth, high jump), I. Johnson (third, long jump) and Lee (sixth, discus).
SC boys — Martin (sixth, 110 hurdles), 4x200 relay (fourth), 4x800 relay (second) and Hamilton (sixth, shot put; fifth, discus).
GC girls — Shelby Shepard (sixth, 3,200), 4x100 relay (fourth) and 4x200 relay (sixth).
SC girls — 4x800 relay (sixth) and Brooke Satterly (sixth, high jump).
Gift hits 100 career points in United boys' lacrosse win
Robbie Gift hit the century mark for career points with a sensational goal Monday night in Scott County United's 8-7 boys' lacrosse win over Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Gift gleaned four goals and an assist on the night to lead the Birds (5-9), who also received two goals apiece from Josh Quackenbush and Isaac Krebs while handing the Bulldogs only their second loss of the season.
Dakota Felton and Caleb Wagoner each notched an assist for United, which took advantage of 15 saves from Cameron Sulski to nurse its lead.
Andrew Bolt emerged with eight ground balls and four takeaways to fuel the Birds' defense, Felton and Gift each picked up a total of four on the ground.
Daniel Bisotti won nine of 16 faceoffs to give United the ball control advantage.
Scott County United also learned this week that it will host the Commonwealth state lacrosse championship on Saturday, May 21 at Birds Nest Stadium.
In a Monday night girls' contest, SC United fell 18-1 against powerful Sayre. Jessa Zaheri scored the Birds' lone goal. Zaheri also led the way with five ground balls. Carlee Hogsten made 15 saves.
