Great Crossing boys' soccer has flaunted a total of 49 senior players through its four years of existence, including a record 15 this fall.
Those are the kind of numbers typically reserved for a school's American football team with double or triple the roster, and they also represent a double-edged sword.
All that experience can be a blessing, although it's potentially more of a glut and a built-in chemistry problem if players don't embrace their designated roles.
Fortunately that has rarely been an issue for the Warhawks, who capped another regular season of double-digit wins Thursday with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Pulaski County.
“Senior night's tricky, but it's a great time to honor the 15 guys who started with us, 16 with Angel, our team manager. It's just good to be able to have that opportunity to recognize them on the night,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “Everyone that was on the field worked hard. It's a bit unfortunate to come out with a draw giving up kind of a soft goal. We were just a little short on ideas to come up with the win.”
One of the upperclassmen, Addison Dascher, supplied the equalizer with 12:18 remaining in regulation, set up by two juniors.
Ethan Bell's corner kick sailed to the back post, where Evan Purcell went up for a header. The ball took a detour toward the turf before Dascher used some spur-of-the-moment ingenuity to finish the job.
“Evan came on and made a difference for us on both sides of the ball,” Maxwell said. “He got a nice little flick for what I think was an Addison Dascher power knee into the back of the goal. It all counts the same way.”
Eleven different players for GC (10-5-1) have scored multiple goals this season after Dascher's tally.
That depth has required seniors to swallow their pride all the way up through the system. With just under 60 players reporting to camp back in 2019, when Great Crossing's field wasn't even quite ready, the Warhawks have employed a varsity team and two junior varsity sides during the program build.
For several, the symbolic start was their first of the season, and the first-half shifts their longest extended action.
“This group of seniors had a great mindset, a great mentality,” Maxwell said. “They're just a good group of guys that like to be around each other to play, and credit to them for hanging with it. Some of them were on JV last year. Some were on varsity. They fought through some of those challenges.”
Give-and-go plays between seniors Seth Baker and Tristan Morrin gave GC its best looks at a game-winning goal down the stretch.
Morrin was razor-close to getting his foot on a right-to-left cross from Baker with nothing but open net in his line of vision.
“Sometimes when that ball is coming through so many people, you can't even see it, and you're just reaching and praying,” Maxwell said. “We're gonna chalk it up to that fluke. Tristan worked his tail off today, and that's the primary thing we ask for.”
Gabe Rader gave Pulaski County (10-3-3) the lead with 33:32 left. The Maroons twice hit the crossbar off a free kick before the finishing header.
GC protested for a delayed offside call to no avail.
“Defensively we could have been a little tighter on their goal, just a little clearance issue,” Maxwell said. “You've got to go until the whistle, and whenever referees are doing a two-man system out of necessity, sometimes things like that get missed. Calls are what they are, and you just deal with it. You can't be upset with the refs. They did a good job tonight to run a two-man. You've just got to roll through it.”
Nine saves from Pulaski keeper Gavin Lawson kept GC off the board early and late.
“I felt like for the most part of the match we were the better team. We moved the ball better. We connected passes,” Maxwell said. “Then we started to get more frantic after that goal. Once we calmed down a little bit and started moving the ball better, it opened up. We had numerous opportunities down there. Some of them were half-chances. Some were quality chances.”
Seniors Ethan Purcell and Ben Ferrell each played a half in the GC net.
Other upperclassmen in the lineup included Ben Apple, Caleb Barnes, Adan Cruz, Wesley Holt, Luke Jasper, Nathan Mefford, Keaton Quickert, Christian Ramos, Kenton Rawlings and Trey Redmon.
“Our season's not over,” Maxwell said. “We have districts where we're gonna work and hopefully bring it back home.”
GC girls (Monday) and boys (Tuesday) open the 41st District tournament in Frankfort.
Cards whip Wolverines
Scott County girls' soccer closed out the regular season with a light workout at the end of a 10-day break, routing Western Hills, 10-0, on the road Saturday.
Kelsie Hall matched her season and career high with four goals to finish the schedule with a team-high 19.
Bryce Alan Thornsbury added her second hat trick for Scott County (9-7-2). Daelyn Morrison had a foot in more than half the Lady Cards' goals, twice finding the net herself while furnishing four assists. Audrey Keeth rounded out the goal tally.
Kendall Dyk assisted two for SC, with Hall, Kaelynn Willoughby and Kennedy Harmon each setting up a goal.
It was a quiet day for goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy, with one save sufficient to seal the Cardinals' seventh shutout.
Scott County is the No. 3 seed in the 42nd District tournament, which it will host on the soccer side of the A-frame at Great Crossing's Birds Nest Stadium.
Wednesday will be an all-SC semifinal doubleheader, with the girls taking on Henry Clay at 6 p.m., following by the boys against Bryan Station at 8 p.m.
Both Cardinal programs seek a win that would punch their ticket to the 11th Region tournament for the first time since 2017. Quarterfinal matches are Monday with the other semifinals Tuesday.
Championship matches are set for Thursday evening.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.