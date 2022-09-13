Above the fray

Quinn Milligan's heads-up play for the Scott County defense thwarted a Garrard County scoring bid in Saturday's soccer match at SCHS.

 Kal Oakes
Stymied by a brutal late-summer schedule that started with cross-town rival Great Crossing and also included Lexington powers Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Tates Creek and Bryan Station in rapid-fire succession, Scott County boys' soccer had the opportunity to test its obvious improvement Saturday against a more manageable opponent.
 

