Stymied by a brutal late-summer schedule that started with cross-town rival Great Crossing and also included Lexington powers Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Tates Creek and Bryan Station in rapid-fire succession, Scott County boys' soccer had the opportunity to test its obvious improvement Saturday against a more manageable opponent.
SC took advantage of that forum with a 2-0 home victory over Garrard County, the Cards' second shutout victory of the season around that six-game grind.
Gage Bowling buried a penalty kick for his first goal of the season after the Golden Lions (7-3-1) were whistled for handling on the edge of the scoring box with 27:10 remaining in the first half.
Makai Calulot made it 2-0 with 19:11 left off Alexander Toro's free kick with help from headers by Tayseer Jabbour and Ayden Green in front of the net.
Gavin Erb, Quinn Milligan and James Hopwood all were instrumental in defensive stands to keep the Lions off the board despite their ramped-up attack for the remainder of the session.
Scott County's homestand continues this week against Walton-Verona (7:30 p.m. Tuesday) and Sayre (noon Saturday).
Lady Cards unload against Centurions
After getting thrown by the Frederick Douglass Broncos in their 42nd District opener Wednesday, Scott County girls' soccer couldn't have crafted a better scenario than to jump right back on the horse the next evening.
Hosting an out-of-region opponent with almost identical credentials in the statewide Maher rankings, SC stormed to an impressive 6-1 win over Christian Academy of Louisville.
Kelsie Hall and Kennedy Harmon combined for all six goals, led by Hall's career-best four.
Harmon also assisted two of Hall's strikes with carbon-copy corner kicks in which sophomore found the senior in perfect position for an unmarked, point-blank header into the net.
Ryan King and Daelyn Morrison each provided a pair of assists. Kennedy Kanavy, who started the game as the KHSAA leader in saves with more than 200 on the season, made 11 stops.
Zoey Morgan notched the only goal for the Centurions (8-3-2) on an assist from Addison Chandler with two minutes remaining in the first half.
GC sputters in Shootout
Great Crossing boys' soccer put itself in position to win the Tribe Shootout with a shutout victory last Tuesday, but those hopes headed south for the Warhawks with a 2-0 loss to Montgomery County on Thursday and a 3-2 defeat in penalty kicks at the hands of host Madison Central on Saturday.
Coach Nick Maxwell chalked up the mid-week loss to “work rate” deficiencies against what was an even opponent on paper.
Saturday promised to be a test with Madison Central looking to avenge last year's overtime upset loss to GC in the 11th Region quarterfinals.
“I thought we controlled the game but gave up two soft goals,” Maxwell said. “We came back and tied it up to go to PKs and lost on the sixth shooter.”
GC (5-4) is off until a two-for-one trip to face North Laurel and Whitley County on Saturday before hosting its first-ever Warhawk Classic the following week. The in-season tournament will include Montgomery County, Frederick Douglass, Lafayette, Collins and Spencer County.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.