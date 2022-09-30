Great Crossing boys' soccer continues to ramp up the goal-scoring as it surges toward next week's district playoffs.
The Warhawks have buried at least four on at least four occasions on their current run of five wins in six matches, a trend that continued Tuesday night with a 5-3 win at Lexington Christian.
Wesley Holt scored his first two goals of the season for GC (10-5), which notched its first win in three tries this year against Fayette County opponents.
“I'm happy that they continued to push and found ways to score goals tonight,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “While we gave up a couple of soft ones, the fight back was there.”
LCA (3-11) cut into a 3-1 halftime gap by taking advantage of a defensive lapse in the first 10 seconds after intermission.
When the Warhawks couldn't capitalize on a series of point-blank bids to extend the lead, the Eagles pulled even with a blast off the bottom of the crossbar.
Ethan Bell countered with the game-winning strike, followed by Holt's second of the night for insurance courtesy of an assist from Tristan Morrin.
“Adan Cruz played great in the midfield, and Ethan Bell did a terrific job,” Maxwell said.
GC jumped out 2-0 on goals by James Cron and Evan Purcell, the latter off a Lucas Smith throw-in. Holt's first strike answered an icebreaker by LCA to account for the halftime advantage.
Picboth Mony scored two goals and Carlos Fukushige added another for the Eagles. Isaiah Smith, Isaac Collins and Andrew Schwartz registered assists.
Bourbon stops SC
Scott County's hopes of a .500 regular-season record, what would have been the Cardinals' first even mark in boys' soccer since 2018, fell victim to a 2-1 Tuesday verdict against Bourbon County on senior night.
Makai Calulot scored the lone goal for the Cardinals (6-8-2), his team-leading 10th of the season, with an assist from Braden Howard.
Ian Stanley made 10 saves in the SC net. Kaden Dahlstrom matched the total for Bourbon County (11-5-1), which took advantage of goals from Miles Ezell and Omar Morales.
GC girls tested
Great Crossing girls’ soccer wrapped up the regular season and prepared for the playoffs with a pair of shutout losses on the road this week.
GC fell 4-0 at Frederick Douglass on Monday and 3-0 at Lafayette on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Kamorah Tillman combined for 13 saves in the two matches.
The Warhawks (11-5) had already set a school record for regular season wins.
They’ll be the first local team to dive into the postseason with a 6 p.m. 41st District semifinal at Capitol View Park in Frankfort on Monday.
