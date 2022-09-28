Great Crossing girls' soccer continues to lock down opponents going into the right time of the season.
The Warhawks weaved their fifth consecutive victory, and fourth in a row by shutout, with a 1-0 verdict at Tates Creek on Wednesday evening.
GC (11-3) broke the stalemate with four minutes remaining in regulation when a shot by freshman Julia Baker rattled the crossbar and sophomore Seaton Hockensmith alertly pounced on the rebound and deposited the goal, her eighth of the season.
Kamri Smith carried the ball to safety after the Warhawks shut down a corner kick by the Commodores (3-10), and it took two diving saves and a third try just wide of the post to keep GC from expanding the lead.
Kamorah Tillman made one save for Great Crossing and lowered her goals against average to 0.64 on the season.
GC took a 4-0 tumble at highly regarded Frederick Douglass on Monday and wraps up the regular season with another challenging matches in Lexington on Wednesday at Lafayette.
SC girls ramp up competition
Two hard-fought road losses this past week to Lexington opponents gave Scott County girls' soccer a measuring stick as it prepares for district competition.
SC took its bid to snap a 12-game losing streak against Henry Clay all the way to overtime and a penalty kick tiebreaker Monday before the Blue Devils escaped with a 3-2 victory.
The same two teams will play at SC in the semifinals of the 42nd District tournament next week.
Kelsie Hall scored on an assist from Audrey Keeth and Daelyn Morrison struck with help from Hall during regulation. Hall's goal answered Henry Clay's Elizabeth Hightower and Grace Plummer to tie the match with 22:30 left.
Hall, Morrison, Keeth, Kendall Dyk and Kennedy Kanavy all buried their penalty shots before the Lady Cards' bid in the sixth round caromed off the left post.
Kanavy made 18 saves for Scott County.
Paul Laurence Dunbar repeated an early-season 2-0 decision over SC on Wednesday. Riley Brandon and Emily Walsh collected the goals for the Bulldogs (7-6-3) to overcome Kanavy's 16 stops.
SC is off until a Saturday evening match at Western Hills to close out the regular season.
Win, draw for SC boys
Scott County boys’ soccer extended its most impressive run in many seasons with a 0-0 deadlock Thursday at Western Hills and a 2-1 triumph Saturday at Berea.
The Cardinals (6-7-2) are now 4-1-1 in their past six contests and had a chance to finish the season at .500 for the first time since 2018 when they hosted Bourbon County on Tuesday.
Ian Stanley made five saves to seal the shutout at Western Hills, which was also SC’s first such scoreless stalemate in four years.
Gage Bowling scored on an assist from Makai Calulot, with Calulot cashing in a feed from James Hopwood against the Pirates. Stanley and Xander Denham combined for eight saves.
SC improved to 4-1 in Saturday matches this season.
