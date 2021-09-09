Payback is sweet, but starting to scratch the surface of your team's enormous potential is sweeter.
Great Crossing wanted to knock off Western Hills and leave no doubt Wednesday night after the Wolverines soured last autumn's undefeated regular season in the 41st District championship. A 4-0 shutout met those expectations and more.
“It means the world after last year,” said sophomore Ally Nowlin, who booted home the first goal and later added an assist. “We wanted revenge. We saw them celebrate on our field last year, and we wanted revenge, and we got that.”
Even more exciting was the offensive togetherness that doubled the Warhawks' previous season-high, single-game output.
Meren Patton scored twice to lead Great Crossing (3-3-1 overall, 1-0 district), first on a 40-yard free kick and again as the trailer on a three-pronged run with Nowlin and Brooke Dennard.
Patton's younger sister, Hayden, put the frosting on the cake by pouncing on a rebound.
“We worked on finishing a lot this week. We still have some work to do,” GC coach Steve Brown said. “That's the great part. We feel good about it, but our potential is not where we're at today. Our potential is through the roof of where we can be. The girls I think are starting to feel that. They're starting to see how good they can be.”
Every previous encounter with Western Hills (7-5. 2-1) was a grind. Great Crossing survived on penalty kicks in both the regular season and playoffs during its inaugural 2019 campaign. After the Warhawks won 2-1 in overtime a year ago, the Wolverines turned the tables, 3-2, in postseason.
In addition to experience and the added motivation, GC was emboldened by its strength of schedule after a demanding recent stretch that featured Henry Clay, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Lafayette and Tates Creek.
“I think it was great that we had the more difficult games first, because that gave us a little more of an idea of what we need to play like,” Nowlin said. “Lafayette, credit to them, they're a great team, and playing them has really reflected on our play. We need those hard teams to get better. Our passes have gotten a lot better. We've had to learn how to work together, and the teamwork is there.”
That was evident on Nowlin's goal just past the midway mark of the first half. Western Hills got back quickly enough on a breakaway to disrupt Meren Patton's initial shot, but Nowlin scooped up the remnants and beat Western Hills keeper Elizabeth Judy (17 saves) to the lower right corner.
Later, Nowlin drew a whistle after getting pushed from behind to set up Patton's soaring, 40-yard free kick to the upper V off a leaping Judy's fingertips with 8:15 left in the half.
“A lot of people lose their minds before they know the rhyme of reason to things,” Brown said of the early-season struggles in the won-lost column. “Our goal for the season is not the regular season. We want to be district champs. We want to be the No. 1 seed going into region, make a run at region, and then who knows? I know that we have the talent, and tonight I felt like for the first time you saw what happens when we all work together as a team.”
Kamri Smith led the defense in front of senior keeper Shelby Smith, who made four saves to anchor the third shutout of the season.
GC hosted Madison Southern after press time Thursday night.
