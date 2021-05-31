VERSAILLES — “You are what your record says you are” is a line attributed to an old-school pro football coach.
On the flip side this year in high school softball, there’s no question Scott County’s sub-.500 regular-season ledger of 13 wins and 17 losses is deceiving.
The Cardinals hope it follows that we shouldn’t judge their .263 team batting average in a vacuum, either, when weighing their postseason prospects.
That hard, cold number didn’t go in the right direction after Thursday’s finale, a 2-0 loss at Woodford County in which Yellow Jackets’ ace Claire Lehmkuhler spun a two-hitter with 18 strikeouts.
“We don’t hit the ball that well. We haven’t all year,” SC coach Billy James said. “We’ve got kids on the team saying, ‘Oh, I’m leading the team in batting,’ and they’re hitting .300. That ain’t nothing.”
Delaney Vaughn’s one-out single in the second inning and Kaylie Wise’s two-out double in the sixth were the extent of Scott County’s offense. Lehmkuhler otherwise struck out the side in both frames.
A battle between two of the top six strikeout pitchers in Kentucky didn’t disappoint. Ada Little whiffed only six after a recent streak of double-digit masterpieces, but Woodford County (24-8) managed a mere five hits, and one of its runs was unearned.
“You think you’ve turned a corner, and then you fall back,” James said. “That’s taking nothing away from (Woodford County), They’re a good team. They really are. The only balls they hit hard were line drives to our people.”
Scott County started the night with a defensive gem. Little linked up with catcher Kenley Ison and Vaughn at third base for a strikeout/throw-out double play after the Jackets threatened thanks to a two-base error.
Wise and Makiah Jackson knocked down line drives to keep Woodford County off the board in the second inning.
A one-out walk and a two-out throwing error produced the Yellow Jackets’ all-important initial run in the third. Ellie Price made the first of two key plays on the night in center field, a running basket catch, to strand two runners.
“Ada pitched pretty well tonight. They didn’t do too much,” James said. “We don’t realize one little (mistake) can cost a run. That’s been the story of this year.”
SC couldn’t take advantage of Woodford County’s rare miscues in the fourth. The Jackets booted both a grounder by Wise and a sacrifice bunt by Lexie Roby with one out. Lehmkuhler rang up the next two on strikes.
Singles by Lehmkuhler and Tatum Wimberly, sandwiched around a walk, produced the insurance run in the sixth. Price started an inning-ending double play with another stellar grab.
Exactly half SC’s 30 games were played against teams ranked in the most recent statewide top-25 coaches’ poll.
“We played enough good competition,” James said. “As far as districts go, there should be no fear.”
