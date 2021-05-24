LAWRENCEBURG — It’s certainly no knock against Anderson County or Shelby Lewis, but Thursday night’s test was hardly anything Great Crossing softball hadn’t seen this spring.
The Warhawks have enjoyed more prolific nights against harder throwers. But the Bearcats’ hurler shrewdly picked her spots — both against GC’s lineup, plus in and around the strike zone — and parlayed the masterpiece into a 3-1 upset.
Lewis struck out 10, walked four (a mix of intentional and discretionary), and held No. 8 Great Crossing to a season-low two hits.
“We just never adjusted. She lived at our eyes, and we would chase all night long,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “We talked about it and talked about it and told them to make adjustments, and we just didn’t make those adjustments.”
GC (17-6) went hitless after the first inning, when Camryn Lookadoo singled, stole second and third, and scored on a double to the gap in right center field by Kendall Meade.
Lewis wisely issued a four-pitch walk to Nani Valencia and retired the next two Warhawks to escape the fracas.
Anderson County’s ace didn’t throw a strike to Lookadoo in either of her next two plate appearances. Both times, the sophomore wound up stranded at third.
In the third, No. 23 Anderson County (18-5) mishandled Sullivan’s sacrifice bunt attempt after Lookadoo’s leadoff walk. Meade bunted to move both up a base.
Even with first base open, the Bearcats took their chances with Valencia, and Lewis notched the whiff on a high, 3-2 fastball. She then coaxed a pop-up to wiggle out of the jam.
GC junior Layne Ogle cruised until the fourth, when Anderson County tied it on a double by Aspen Mitchell and RBI single by Shayna Villier, followed by Payton Baum’s two-run blast.
“Other than the one shot to right field where she missed the spot, I thought Layne threw well,” Portwood said. “We’ve just got to have the bats behind her.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.