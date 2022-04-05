The only break in the always-brutal schedule coach Jeff Portwood prefers for building his softball programs arrives this week, when Great Crossing will enjoy spring vacation without any practices or games getting in the way.
Between cold weather that won't seem to break, nagging injuries to their two best players and being on the receiving end of a big inning against a top-notch opponent in almost every game so far, the Warhawks couldn't be enjoying that recess at a better time.
GC earned the respite with a demanding slate of five games in about 48 hours. After absorbing a 13-5 loss from Anderson County in Thursday's home opener, the Warhawks scurried south to Alabama and split their Friday and Saturday dealings in the Bob Jones Invitational.
Pool play produced a 9-8 win over Huntsville and a 7-2 loss to Buckhorn (Alabama). Great Crossing then took down Skyline, 6-3, in a bright-and-early tournament opener before being eliminated by Hazel Green, 13-7.
The scores so far tell the story. Great Crossing (4-5) has scored 60 runs while giving up 76 this season, one in which they remain ranked in the top 15 in the state coaches' poll.
“Defense we've been pretty solid,” Portwood said. “It's those big innings where they take five, six runs on us. Then it puts us behind the eight-ball right out of the gate.”
Anderson County overcame a 4-2 deficit with eight runs in the top of the third.
Eleven hits, including two apiece from Delani Sullivan, Brooke Miller, Ashtyn Holbrook, Layne Ogle and Destiney Reed, weren't enough to overcame the Bearcats' barrage.
“When you pitch with a 3-2 count, you're playing into the batter's hands to some degree. That's what happens with good teams. They do what they did,” Portwood said. “It's a matter of confidence as far as hitting spots. We've got some seniors and leadership there.”
Already missing junior University of Kentucky commit Camryn Lookadoo until after break with a muscle pull, GC also lost its other future Wildcats, Sullivan, to a quadriceps pull on the cold evening.
Sullivan fortunately returned for three of the four games in the Jones tourney.
GC withstood a six-run surge in the top of the final frame to hold off Huntsville in its Friday lid-lifter. Miller homered and Sullivan doubled and tripled to headline another 11-hit attack. Sullivan was 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Two fence-climbing catches in center field by Ryann Livingston turned out to be game-savers.
Ogle's two-run home run was the bright spot against Buckhorn. The senior left-hander also allowed only earned run in 4 2/3 innings. She had two hits along with Holbrook.
Seven strikeouts gave Ogle the edge in a complete-game win over Skyline. Holbrook ripped a three-run homer.
GC led Hazel Green, a top-20 team in Alabama, 5-3, in the top of the fifth before the Trojans tore it open with 10 runs on the strength of six consecutive doubles. Holbrook, Ward and Clay cracked two hits apiece for GC. Clay, Ogle and Ward combined for the Warhawks' seven RBI.
“We need our spring break. They're out of here, no practice, no anything. I think they need the rest,” Portwood said. “We'll get it together. It's just a matter of time. They're too good of athletes not to get it together. Don't give up yet. We'll get it going.”
