One week ago, a late-game rally of seven unanswered runs by Oldham County was only enough to throw a scare into Scott County, not cost the Cardinals a win.
When the Colonels repeated that history Friday night, it turned a pitchers’ duel into a 7-2 revenge victory at the Capital City Classic in Frankfort.
Scott County’s challenging slate of almost exclusively top-25 opponents continued Saturday morning with a 10-1 loss to Pulaski County at the same weekend showcase.
McKenzie Quinn went 2-for-2 with a RBI for SC (5-9), which manufactured single runs in the second and fourth innings before Oldham County (9-3) erupted in the fifth.
After the Cards were unable to capitalize on Lexie Roby’s one-out double in the first, they combined their speed with alert teamwork on the base paths to grab the lead.
Kenley Ison and Quinn both singled, with Quinn’s hit advancing courtesy runner Karsyn Preston to third.
From there, SC perfectly executed a delayed steal, with Quinn safe at second and Preston crossing the plate on the back end.
SC turned a double play to protect that slim advantage in the top of the fourth. Emma Price snagged a line drive to shortstop by Amaya Wuthrich and caught Tatum Thompson sliding back into first.
A two-out rally provided an insurance run in the bottom of the frame. Ellie Price singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Quinn.
But it wasn’t enough to contain the Colonels, who banged out four of their six hits on the evening in the fateful fifth. Breckyn Hamm’s two-run triple tied it. Wuthrich later belted a two-run double, and Jordan Fico added an RBI single.
Kalee Rose retired SC in order and closed it out in the fifth by time limit, with two strikeouts bringing her total to an even 10. Ada Little fanned four while going the route for the Cardinals.
Seventh-grade phenom Chloe Carroll was the thorn in SC’s side for Pulaski (10-1) the next morning. She went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
Riley Hull and Kaylee Strunk each were 2-for-2 for the Maroons.
SC smacked more hits Saturday than in the closer contest Friday, collecting seven. Ison and Emma Price produced two apiece. Kaylie Wise, Delaney Vaughn and Preston had the others.
Price, Vaughn, Wise and Ison all had hits in the opening frame, with Wise knocking in the run.
Back-to-back strikeouts by Strunk left the bases loaded, however, and Pulaski tallied three runs in the bottom of the first, one in the second and six in the third to take command.
SC is off until the Birds’ Nest Classic on Friday and Saturday, when it will host Collins, Madison Southern and Mercy.
