Great Crossing and Scott County softball remain strongly represented amid a gaggle of 11th Region teams in the upper echelon of the statewide coaches' poll, released Tuesday.
Fresh off a four-game sweep at the Bob Jones tournament in Madison, Alabama, undefeated GC (9-0) gained six spots for the second consecutive week to No. 12.
Held to one win in four tries at that same event but mostly without the services of its top pitcher, SC (7-3) slipped one notch to No. 13.
Defending state champion Ballard stayed at No. 1. The Bruins received 36 of 41 first-place votes.
McCracken County, South Warren, Henderson County and Daviess County round out the top five.
Two teams that have already absorbed losses at Great Crossing, Anderson County and Lafayette, are ranked sixth and seventh in front of Greenwood, Oldham County and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Lafayette is the lone 11th Region team in the top 10, but No. 11 Madison Central, Great Crossing, Scott County and No. 15 Lexington Catholic occupy four of the next five spots. No. 14 Assumption is the only outsider to break that run.
Rounding out the top 25 are Mercy, Male, Harrison County, Owensboro Catholic, Barren County, Central Hardin, DuPont Manual, Eastern, Green County and Elizabethtown.
Led by pitchers Brenna Parker and Destiney Reed, University of Kentucky signees Delani Sullivan and Camryn Lookadoo and fellow big swingers Ashtyn Holbrook, Kendall Meade and Ryann Livingston, the Warhawks are one win away from matching the best start in Georgetown history.
Scott County won its first six games behind the pitching and hitting of sophomore left-hander Ada Little.
Middle infielders Karsyn Preston and Lauren Jones and lone senior Delaney Vaughn also are among the leaders for the Cardinals, who held out Little for all but one inning in the circle due to a toe injury in Alabama.
Both teams expect to be at full strength when they return to key in-state competition this week.
GC travels to Frankfort for a 41st District contest Monday before hosting Harrison County, Franklin County and Woodford County in quick succession Wednesday through Friday.
SC also plays on three consecutive nights, with home games Tuesday against Woodford County and Thursday versus Grant County sandwiched around a trip to Madison Central.