It technically won't “count” until the teams reconvene on May 8, but Saturday's preseason softball scrimmage between ranked rivals Great Crossing and Scott County confirmed two things that are no surprise.
One, there isn't much that separates the two teams. And two, both have plenty of firepower to challenge once again in a loaded 11th Region.
The game between No. 25 host Great Crossing and No. 21 Scott County hit a predetermined 90-minute time limit with two out in the top of the fifth.
Even who gets temporary bragging rights depends on whom you ask. Based on the teams' GameChanger scoring apps, GC claims a 5-4 win, while SC's version calls it a 5-5 tie after registering the final out as a sacrifice fly.
With SC sophomore ace Ada Little out of the game after a strong, three-inning outing, GC put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth to snag the win.
Doubles by Kendall Meade and Ryann Livingston set the table for a game-tying, three-run blast by Aubrey Green.
Still with nobody out, the Warhawks weren't finished. After a walk by Destiney Reed, courtesy runner Brenna Parker took second on a ground ball by Delani Sullivan.
Parker then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored as the result of an error on the same play.
In SC's final at-bat, Jalynn Blair and Aubrey Wigginton singled ahead of Karsyn Preston's sacrifice bunt to set the table for Little's game-ending fly ball to Sullivan in center field.
Blair and Little both belted two-run home runs in the top of the third for the Lady Cards. Blair's blast followed a double by Kelbi Hastings. Wigginton single prior to the clout from Little.
Sullivan tripled and scored on an RBI single by Ashtyn Holbrook to get one back for GC in the bottom of the third.
Little struck out six, walked two and allowed only two hits in the circle before handing over the pitching duties to Beth McIntyre.
Reed fanned three over her four innings of work. Parker picked up the final two outs for Great Crossing.
Sullivan, Blair and Wigginton were repeat hitters in the contest.
Both teams also took on Bourbon County as part of Saturday's triangle event, getting in their two allotted exhibition games on one blustery afternoon.
Meade and Emma Sutton each homered for Great Crossing in a 10-0 shutout win.
Parker combined with Ellie Hoover on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts against only two walks over the five-inning route.
Parker tripled, Hoover doubled and Livingston smashed a pair of two-baggers among the Warhawks' eight hits.
Livingston matched Meade's three RBI, while Sutton and Hoover each drove in a pair.
Great Crossing will open its season Thursday at Montgomery County.
Given a reprieve in not having to face Little, Bourbon County took advantage of four unearned runs in a 5-2 triumph over Scott County.
Little broke up the shutout with a two-run double in the bottom of the fofth and final frame.
Lauren Jones and Maddie Skibo each went 2-for-3 for Scott County.
McIntyre also had a hit and was the hard-luck losing pitcher, striking out seven in her three-inning start. Taylor Reid worked the final two frames.
Scott County starts the season this week with two stern road tests at Lexington Catholic (Tuesday) and Boyle County (Thursday).