Scott County needed not only a win Friday night over Frederick Douglass, but one by a wide margin — four runs or more — to overtake the Broncos and claim the regular-season softball title in the 42nd District.
Coach Billy James kept that secret from most of his players, except for a few who learned of the scenario on social media about an hour before the game.
No matter. The youthful Cards turned back the clock by three, five or seven years and played as if a rout were the expectation, parlaying their most complete effort of the season into a 10-2 rout at Lois Holmes Field.
SC (13-15, 5-1) answered a single run by Frederick Douglass (14-14, 5-1) in the third inning with an eight-run snowman on its side of the scorecard, and eighth-grade wunderkind Ada Little (13 strikeouts) shrugged off any mild drama thereafter.
“I told them that was the best game all year. The Bryan Station game earlier in the week, I started to see it,” James said. “I came over here after that (third inning) and had tears in my eyes and goosebumps.”
A hard-hit ball by Lexie Roby went through the wickets at third base to put the Cards in front and begin the deluge.
After Kaylie Wise and Taylor Reid drew two-out walks, Little fouled off a pair of potential third strikes before belting a bases-clearing double to the left field wall for a 5-1 lead.
“I wasn’t looking for a big home run, just a base hit to get the runners in,” Little said. “When you just trust the bat, things like that happen. It happened with Ellie too.”
That’s Ellie Price, who backed up an RBI single by Kenley Ison with a two-run bomb over the wall in right center field to punctuate the inning.
“She’s been doing that in practice every day,” James said of Price. “Usually I have to really challenge her, make her a bet, and I’ve lost every time.”
It was one of the widest leads the hard-throwing Little has enjoyed all season against an equally regarded opponent. She mowed down the final nine in order after a leadoff home run by Rachael Harris in the fifth.
Little’s 223 strikeouts on the season ranked her No. 6 in all of Kentucky after the game — not bad for someone who graduated from Royal Spring Middle School earlier in the week.
“I feel like I’ve always kind of had that with me,” Little said of her mental toughness. “I just try to think of the next pitch. It’s nothing big. It’s just trying to get through that at-bat. You don’t think of, ‘I’m gonna have this many strikeouts a game.’ It’s just getting through each pitch, each batter.”
Taylor Reid tacked on a two-run single in the fourth for Scott County, which avenged a 5-4 loss to Douglass on April 7.
“If we get 13 strikeouts out of Ada, and we hit like that, we’ll be tough to beat,” James said. “She’s played some good travel ball. There’s that rare group where either you’re tough enough to play in it, or you don’t play in it. Those first few innings, she had a couple walks, and then just started striking people out and got us out of it.”
Six different players supplied the Cards’ six hits. Four walks and four errors helped the cause. All 10 runs were unearned.
Scott County’s mighty schedule has helped a roster with eight middle-schoolers and only three seniors continue to grow without the customary win total to show for it. The energy in the Cards’ dugout created an electric environment for their biggest game of the season to date.
“It felt like we weren’t stressing over whether we had to win or lose,” Little said. “I feel like we’ve all worried about what our record needs to be, but I think we just need to worry about having fun, which is what we’re all here to do.”
