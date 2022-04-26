H.S. softball: Cards challenged by five games in 48 hours
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Scott County softball lacks the leeway against ranked opponents that the Lady Cards have enjoyed against 42nd District rivals.
Those trends held true on a busy weekend. SC breezed to a 10-0 win over Henry Clay to stay undefeated in district play Friday and rallied to beat Mercy, 3-2, both at Great Crossing Park.
Mercy was one of three rugged opponents Scott County faced in the Dan Cummins Classic. The Cards dropped the other two, 7-2 to Pendleton County and 2-1 to Lafayette.
The grind of five games in less than 48 hours started with a frustrating 6-1 loss to Woodford County in Versailles, a game that was switched from Georgetown at the last minute due to field conditions.
“That was not our team,” SC coach Billy James said of his team's first road game aside from a spring break trip to Florida. “We had runners on. We both had six hits. We made three errors. They had a couple of timely hits, and we didn't have any. That's part of it. It's one of those bad games.”
Five of the runs that night against SC ace Ada Little, who struck out nine and walked only two, were unearned. Kayleigh Bell was 2-for-3 to lead the Cardinals' offense. Makiah Jackson had the lone RBI.
Friday's solo contest was more like it. Scott County (11-5, 3-0) banged out 15 hits courtesy of nine different sources. Eight players drove in a run.
“It was so important to me. Even at school I was like, 'I need to hit good today.' I was thinking about it all day,” said SC cleanup hitter Delaney Vaughn, who was 3-for-3 with one of the Cards' three doubles. “We all have great chemistry. We all work well together, and when it's not one person's day, I feel like it's my job as a friend, not just a teammate to pick them up.”
Kenley Ison, Jackson, Jenna McMillan and Lauren Jones each had two hits. Ison, Bell, Little and Jalynn Blair joined Vaughn with extra-base hits. Little and Taylor Reid combined for nine strikeouts in the four-hit shutout.
The round-robin started ominously when three consecutive errors led to both Mercy runs in the top of the fourth, but SC fought back on Little's two-run home run in the bottom of the inning. Jackson (single) and McMillan (walk) kept the rally alive with two out for Blair, who floated the eventual gane-winning hit to center field.
“I was starting to have deja vu from last year when we lost to them twice by one run,” James said.
Little wrapped up the one-hitter by striking out her ninth and 10th Jaguars. She and Karsyn Preston each had two of SC's seven hits.
“I feel like we’re finally getting to play the better half of the teams we do get to play this season,” Vaughn said. “I think it’s important for everyone on the team to see that kind of pitching and that level of softball.”
Reid's two-run single put Scott County in front of Pendleton County in the top of the first. In the circle, she kept the LadyCats off the board until a walk and consecutive singles, all with two out, made it 2-2 in the third. Next inning, Madison Verst's two-run double broke the tie and triggered a five-run rally with two out.
Vaughn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third to out SC in front of Lafayette. Reid started the inning with a single for SC's only hit of the game.
Lafayette broke through in the fifth with three singles, the last an RBI by Aniyah White. Nora Mack won it for the Generals with a two-out single in the top of the sixth. Little struck out eight. Lafayette's Claire Cronan fanned 10 in four innings of no-hit relief.
“One thing it does it should help us gain momentum win or lose. You get a lot of at-bats,” James said.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
Will your usage of Twitter change if Elon Musk completes his purchase of the platform?
You voted: