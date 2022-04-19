H.S. softball: Cards stay sharp, zip Defenders
Having to deal with a 42nd District rival that has stepped up its game the past two seasons wasn't ideal scheduling for Scott County softball Friday night, 24 hours after winning its annual bragging-rights battle with Great Crossing.
“This game statistically is more important than the other night,” SC senior catcher Kenley Ison said. “We told the girls it's just another game. We need the same energy. We told them don't come out flat, same energy, and that will win us the game.”
Ison tore through Bryan Station pitching for three hard hits, including a pair of doubles off an identical spot on the wall in left field, and powered SC to an impressive 6-0 home victory.
Scott County scratched out a pair of runs in the second inning and flourished with four in the fifth, leaving the only drama on the powerful left arm of freshman pitcher Ada Little.
Little carried a bid for her first high school no-hitter until Bryan Station's final out, which Brooke Weathers staved off with a hard-hit ball up the middle to avoid that fate.
Nine strikeouts and an assortment of outs in the air to the right side of the field were dual evidence of the Defenders' late swings and Little's command.
“Ada gets better every year,” Ison said. “I love Ada with my whole heart, and I'm so excited to see what she will do, because she's phenomenal.”
Karsyn Preston supplied two hits for Scott County (8-2), including a two-out single to right field that plated a pair and broke the stalemate in the second.
She also temporarily saved the no-hitter in the top of the fifth, ranging toward the bag at second to backhand a shot by Weathers, then throwing on the money from her knees to notch the out at first.
“I definitely closed my eyes a little bit. I'm thankful for Ada being able to pitch it to get then to hit it on the ground and make the defense work,” Preston said. “Most of the time it's 1-2-3 and we all just stand there and give Ada her kudos.”
SC built on that energy and ripped open a wide margin in its half of that inning. Ison started the flourish with her second double of the evening.
“Coach (Don) Murphy and Coach Billy (James) they were like, 'You're pulling your head.' I listened to Billy, I watched the ball, and I hit line drives,” Ison said. “We all string together. Somebody hits, and everybody else starts to feed into it.”
Little walked in front of a double off the chalk in right field by Delaney Vaughn to make it 3-0. Kayleigh Bell followed with a hit down that same line, scoring two.
Jenna McMillan extended the rally with a two-out single. That set up Ellie Price, who switched to a left-handed, slap-hitting stance for the night after an early-season slump from the right side.
Price poked one down the third-base side that was too hot to handle, producing the final run.
“Three years ago when I had her as a freshman, I was trying to make her a slap hitter, and she hated it,” James said. “She sent me a text last night and said, 'Do I need to switch back?' I said it can't hurt. One one at-bat was like 15 pitches. She said, 'I see it really well because I have to concentrate more.'”
Scott County, which has won the district championship in 15 consecutive seasons, is 2-0 to start that schedule this season.
“It was definitely a team win. The score shows that,” Preston said. “We came out a little flat, which was to be expected coming off an emotional rival. Once we got going, we got into it again and did what we do.”
The Lady Cards played error-free ball against both GC and Bryan Station, games that were marked by the audible esprit de corps in the SC dugout.
“I think that plays a big part in it. Us cheering each other on, picking each other up, that is what helps wins the games more than anything,” Ison said. “When we have our defense backing up our pitcher, that gives Ada all the confidence in the world, and that's what wins us games.”
Scott County has a busy week ahead with six games, all close to home: Shelby County (Tuesday), Woodford County (Wednesday) and Henry Clay (Friday) all on its home field, then Pendleton County, Mercy and Lafayette in a tournament Saturday at Great Crossing Park.
“We'll see what we're made of. I want to play some of these ranked teams. It's a good early test,” James said. “We still left a bunch (of baserunners), but if we put six runs up, we're not going to lose many. Ada's pitching well right now. She did last year. We just didn't score many runs.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
