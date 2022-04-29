H.S. softball: Cards storm back on senior night
Whether it was the groundswell of emotions from senior night or the lingering anger from their performance in a district stinker the previous night, Scott County softball played its most relentless offensive game of the season on Tuesday.
All nine slots in the batting order scored consecutively in the middle of a 14-run second inning, and SC didn't need to pick up the bats again in a 16-0 romp over Madison Southern that ended by mercy rule in the third at Lois Holmes Field.
Kayleigh Bell, a transfer from Frederick Douglass and one of four seniors honored before the game, belted a grand slam to anchor the Cards' seventh double-digit run total of the season.
It provided at least some mile relief after an inexplicable 4-3 loss Monday at Henry Clay, a rival SC run-ruled 10-0 at home three days earlier.
“The grand slam helped. That's the way we should have played last night,” Scott County coach Billy James said. “You said it. That one was a head-scratcher. I was still so sick about that one, I couldn't even go right to work this morning. I just drove around and around.”
Back to the good news. In addition to Bell, the other three seniors each contributed a hit to the Cards' total of a dozen against the Eagles. Kenley Ison and Jenna McMillan each drove in a run. Ellie Price scored two.
McMillan, who hadn't pitched all season, took over in the circle for Ada Little and worked a 1-2-3 third to slam the door for Scott County (12-6, 3-1).
Bell started the second-inning madness with a walk. Taylor Reid also drew a free pass prior to Price's single, and the floodgates opened on another hit by Makiah Jackson. A pair of Madison Southern errors allowed everyone to score on the play and make it 6-0.
“It's a lot better than it was in the beginning,” Bell said of the Cards' offensive exploits. “We're just trying to find the balance. Some days the top of the lineup is on, and other days the bottom is on.”
Karsyn Preston, Little and McMillan continued the rally with singles surrounding another walk and an additional error.
Bell ripped a 3-2 pitch deep to center for a 12-0 lead.
“It was right down the middle, slow,” Bell said. “Lately it's been off-and-on hitting. I've been on some days, and then other days I'm not, so I've just got to take it and go with it.”
Jackson and Preston each slapped another single for an RBI. Delaney Vaughn's hit knocked in the last two runs.
Back-to-back walks, a double by Little and Ison's single accounted for a pair of runs in Scott County's opening frame.
Katelyn Bolin notched the only hit for Madison Southern (1-14).
Jackson, Preston and Little were a combined 7-for-7 at the top of the order.
It was a far cry from Monday's performance on the road, in which the Cards seemingly took another win for granted on the heels of its recent success and longtime domination against the Devils.
“We were ready to come back and play like we usually do,” Bell said. “I think we just looked past them.”
SC still carved out an early 2-0 lead on RBI singles by McMillan in the second and Little in the third. That is usually enough leeway for Little, but Henry Clay (9-13, 1-4) countered her 10 strikeouts with eight hits and clawed its way back.
The Blue Devils tied it in the bottom of the third on a two-run, two-out single by Haley McGuire and went up 4-2 an inning later when an error allowed Kyndal Brewster (double) and Jaonna Yates (single) to score.
Bell's single, McMillan's double and a wild pitch got SC within a run in the fifth, but Henry Clay hurler Ella Smith retired seven of the final eight Cards to close it out.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
