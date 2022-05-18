Having faced seemingly every heavy hitter in the KHSAA softball ranks continues to make Great Crossing look like it's playing a video game on the novice setting when the Warhawks take on teams from the second echelon.
GC hammered out 15 hits in only three innings to make the quickest possible work of Bourbon County, 15-0, at home on Tuesday evening.
Brooke Miller was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for Great Crossing (16-14), which has amassed double-digit runs in eight of its past nine wins.
Camryn Lookadoo knocked in three runs to lead the Warhawks, and both her hits were triples. Delani Sullivan, Ashtyn Holbrook, Michalee Clay and Destiney Reed also chalked up multiple hits, including a triple by Sullivan.
Layne Ogle and Ryann Livingston both added a hit and an RBI. Ogle spun a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts.
Sullivan singled, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error to highlight a modest opening frame for the Warhawks, but they erupted for six runs in the second inning and eight to hasten the mercy rule in the third.
Lookadoo opened the floodgates with her first three-bagger in the second, plating a pair. Holbrook also had an RBI single.
GC christened the third inning with six consecutive hits, including Miller's leadoff double and Sullivan and Lookadoo's consecutive triples.
Miller's second double of the inning set the table for a game-ending single by Reed.
Wednesday's scheduled regular-season finale at home against Pendleton County was pushed back to Thursday due to stormy weather.
The Warhawks are the top seed in the 41st District tournament and will take on Frankfort in the semifinals Monday at State Stadium in the capital city.
Cards cool off Indians, fall at No. 1 Bruins
Ending two winning streaks of 25 or more games on back-to-back evenings is probably a tad too much to ask of any softball team.
Scott County settled for wrecking Montgomery County's recent run in resounding fashion, 9-3, on Monday in Mount Sterling.
For its encore, SC traveled to Louisville for a date with No. 1 Ballard on Tuesday and absorbed a 10-0 defeat from the Bruins and Brooke Gray to round out the regular season. Gray has 22 of Ballard's 30 wins.
Makiah Jackson, Ellie Price, Ada Little, Jenna McMillan and Taylor Reid each had two hits and Lauren Jones added a home run to highlight the 13-hit barrage by SC (18-11) at MoCo (27-4). Price's double was the other extra-base hit for the Cardinals. Little and McMillan combined for five RBI.
Little, author of two recent no-hitters, carried another into the fifth inning before Madison Cox ended it for the Indians. Cox wound up with two hits and a pair of RBI.
RBI singles by Little, Reid and Kenley Ison headlined a five-run top of the first, continuing Montgomery County's season-long frustration against 42nd District opponents. Three of the Indians' four losses are to Scott County, Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station.
A two-out double by Little and Kayleigh Bell's walk hinted at a promising start against Ballard, but Gray struck out McMillan to end the threat and didn't allow another base hit. She retired the final nine Cardinals in order.
Lillian Koch was 2-for-3 with three RBI for the Bruins, who completed a sweep by the top three teams in the state against SC in the final four days of the regular season. The Cardinals also fell to No. 2 McCracken County and No. 3 South Warren on Saturday in Bowling Green.
With 12 strikeouts against MoCo and two more in three innings against Ballard, the freshman Little is only seven away from already hitting 500 in her young career.
Reid relieved Little and notched the final five outs against Ballard, four by way of strikeout.
SC is the No. 1 seed and will host the district tournament. Henry Clay is the Cards' semifinal opponent at 6 p.m. Monday. The teams split their regular-season series.