After three fall-from-ahead losses to Scott County during the 2019 softball season, having to wait an extra year apparently made Frederick Douglass even hungrier for revenge.
Alyssa Wade’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh capped the Broncos’ comeback from an early three-run deficit and sealed a 5-4, walk-off win, ending SC’s remarkable 60-game winning streak in the 42nd District.
SC (1-3) hadn’t lost to a district opponent since May 11, 2009.
Krissa Van Schoyck singled before the Cardinals committed their third error of the game on Amya Durram’s sacrifice bunt attempt to lay the foundation for the Broncos’ winning rally,
Ada Little struck out the next two Douglass hitters, giving her 11 whiffs in all, and battled Wade to a full count before the clutch hit.
Little allowed only four hits — two to Wade — and one earned run.
It was the first win of the season for Douglass (1-3) after one-sided losses to Louisville powers Butler, Ballard and Male. Two of SC’s three defeats have come on the road in the opponent’s final at-bat.
Delaney Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Scott County. Emma Price also delivered two of the Cards’ nine hits.
SC jumped out in the first when Lexie Roby singled, advanced on a Makiah Jackson sacrifice bunt and scored on a hit by Vaughn.
Consecutive singles by Jenna McMillan, Ellie Price and Emma Price ignited a two-run second to make it 3-0. Roby’s RBI groundout and a Douglass miscue on a Jackson bunt produced the runs.
Vaughn provided an insurance run for a 4-2 lead with a single after Roby reached on an error in the fifth, but the Cards gave it back with a pair of errors in the bottom of that frame.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.