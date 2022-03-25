H.S. softball: Fillies go long, stun No. 11 Warhawks in opener
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
CYNTHIANA – Ranked No. 11 in the state by a preseason coaches' poll and with some marquee names sprinkled through its regular lineup, Great Crossing softball knows it's going to receive everyone's best shot.
In the case of host Harrison County on Tuesday evening, the arsenal featured three shots far beyond the fence.
Three-run home runs by Marissa Taylor and Shyanne Ross and Savannah White's game-ending grand slam launched the Fillies to a stunning 13-1 rout of the Warhawks, shortened to five innings.
GC (0-1) has now lost consecutive games by the mercy rule, including last spring's 11th Region semifinal against Lexington Catholic, after not absorbing any defeats by more than a three-run margin in the 2021 regular season.
The Warhawks led briefly thanks to Delani Sullivan's first-pitch rip to the gap in right center and her headfirst slide for a lead-off triple.
Sullivan scored on a groundout by Michalee Clay, but two strikeouts squandered big-inning aspirations and were a sign of things to come.
Layne Ogle launched the second inning with a walk, but the Warhawks were thrown off when Destiney Reed was called out on a sacrifice bunt attempt when the umpires convened and determined she was out of the batter's box when the ball bounced and hit her on the leg.
Harrison County left-hander Bella Persinger, an eighth-grader, polished off the remainder of that mild threat with a fielder's choice and strikeout.
The third inning started with a scary moment for Persinger, when Sullivan's scorching line drive ricocheted off the pitcher and left GC's junior shortstop and University of Kentucky commit safe at first.
Persinger stayed in the game after a brief check-up, successfully took care of a sacrifice bunt by Brooke Miller, then whiffed Clay and clean-up hitter Bianca Ward.
In the fourth, Persinger plunked Emma Sutton with a pitch, and Riley McAllister reached on a dropped third strike. A two-out walk by Ashtyn Holbrook would have loaded the bases, but GC gambled on a delayed steal, and Sutton was tagged out at the plate by a step.
Walks by Sullivan and Ward in the fifth was the last stand for the Warhawks, who were already in a deep hole thanks to the Fillies' timely game of home run derby.
Harrison County started innocently by matching Great Crossing's single run in the first on two walks and a mishandled grounder off the bat of Persinger.
Taylor singled and Julie Persinger walked to set up Kara Hines' two-out double for a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second.
The Fillies fattened that advantage in the third when Taylor's bomb to right field exacted a steep toll for consecutive walks to start the inning.
Hines doubled again to ignite Harrison's fourth frame. Persinger then walked in front of Ross' towering drive to left.
Owyn McCoy and Jenna Persinger's second base hits and Hines' third prefaced the whack from White to abbreviate the contest.
Another UK commit, junior infielder Camryn Lookadoo, is out of the lineup to start the season for Great Crossing.
Harrison County took advantage of a combined six walks from GC starter Ogle and reliever Brenna Parker. The freshman Parker struck out two in relief.
Great Crossing's demanding season-opening road swing continued with an 8-5 win Thursday at Tates Creek, followed by Louisville visits for games with Butler and Assumption next week.
