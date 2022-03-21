Opponents on Great Crossing's regular-season softball schedule already knew it, but Saturday's scrimmage at George Rogers Clark provided startling confirmation: Delani Sullivan's speed and power are going to be a problem this year.
GC's junior shortstop was a single away from hitting for the cycle in the nine-inning game, and she scored four runs to highlight the Warhawks' 12-4 victory.
Sullivan doubled in the first inning, walked in the third, tripled in the fourth and homered in the fifth.
The Warhawks took advantage of three walks and two dropped third strikes to grab the lead for good, 3-2, in the top of the third.
Back-to-back home runs by Layne Ogle and Sullivan punctuated a four-run fifth.
Mara Livingston added a triple and two RBI for Great Crossing. Michalee Clay and Sophia Holajter joined Sullivan in the doubles column.
Each team had seven hits, but each was a extra-base job by the Warhawks. GC also took advantage of nine walks to overcome 16 strikeouts.
Five pitchers got in work for Great Crossing, including scoreless stints from Brenna Parker and Beth McIntyre. Clay and McIntyre each struck out a pair of Cardinals.
GC's first countable game is Tuesday at Harrison County. The Warhawks also will be on the road at Tates Creek in Thursday, followed by a Louisville swing at Butler and Assumption next week.