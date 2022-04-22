H.S. softball: GC coasts past Frankfort, knocks off No. 16 Male
Did the real Great Crossing softball team stand up Wednesday night?
After a week or two of being stymied by the consistency and competitive fire of his talented and experienced team, even in a 10-0 district win Tuesday at home against Frankfort, GC coach Jeff Portwood surely hopes so.
For the second time in an up-and-down start to the season, the Warhawks went to Louisville a tripped up a team ranked in the top 25 of the state coaches' poll. Camryn Lookadoo's first home run of the season and a defensive gem by Brooke Miller at the finish vaulted Great Crossing to a 6-5 victory over No. 16 Male.
It is only the second time Great Crossing (6-7) has won consecutive games all spring. Perhaps not coincidentally, the surge followed a practice in which Portwood implied — nay, insisted — that freshman and middle school prospects could be ready to compete for spots in the starting lineup.
Portwood said such motivational tactics often worked with his 2014, 2016 and 2018 KHSAA championship teams at Scott County. Of course, dividing one talent pool into two has probably made those threats a tad less persuasive these days.
“I told them a little about that,” Portwood said. “I said when he had over 30 kids, everybody was out here battling for a spot every single day, and if you didn't get your job done, next one in. We don't have that luxury now. I think I had five on the bench (Tuesday). But we'll go back to that method if I have to travel with the freshmen. That's what we'll do.”
Whatever the reason, Great Crossing ascended to the level of its opposition against Male, another team with ties to a recent state title (2019).
The Warhawks carved out a 2-0 lead on consecutive RBI doubles by Miller and Layne Ogle in the top of the fourth inning, both with two out after Ashtyn Holbrook reached base on an error.
GC tallied three more with two down in the fifth when Delani Sullivan smashed her fifth triple of the season, paving the way for Lookadoo's towering shot to right field. Holbrook subsequently singled and scored on a double by Bianca Ward.
Then the Warhawks held on by the tips of their talons after Lilly Davis ended Brenna Parker's shutout bid with a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth.
Male (8-5) ran into an out on the basepaths prior to the blast, but consecutive doubles by Riley Newman and Maleya Giddens, Jadyn Thompson's walk and a Jayla Manning single set up the senior catcher's bomb.
Parker calmly coaxed a fly ball to Holbrook in left field and ended the threat. GC went right back to work when Ogle and Riley McCallister reached on errors and Destiney Reed was hit by a pitch.
A strikeout and fielder's choice at the plate threatened to stunt the rally, but Lookadoo's line drive to left made it 6-4. Male cut down another potential insurance at the plate to end the inning.
Elizabeth Lampe snapped back with a leadoff triple in Male's half of the sixth. Parker again rallied with three consecutive outs to close out her quality start (six hits, four strikeouts, two walks), although a groundout by Madison Reed against cut the gap to a single run.
Great Crossing stranded a pair after a two-out single by Ogle in the seventh, and it was Ogle — author of a three-hit shutout against Frankfort a night earlier — who went to the circle and tried to nail down a signature win.
Giddens (single) and Manning (infield error) sandwiched Bulldog baserunners around a strikeout. That brought up Davis, who ripped a hard shot to Miller that started a game-ending double play at third and home to win it in style.
Lookadoo (three RBI) and Sullivan each had two hits. Ogle went 2-for-4.
The margin was wider but the outcome far less satisfying in the home tilt. Great Crossing, which outscored Frankfort by an aggregate total of 38-0 in three wins last season, needed eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
“Too long. Expected to come out and here and jump on them from the get-go and early, but it took way too long,” Portwood said. “We had to start with the short game to get things cranked up there a little bit. Caught them off guard and on their heels, and luckily it worked. We were grasping for straws at that point.”
Sullivan's bases-clearing double slammed the door.
McCallister singled twice and walked once out of the No. 9 hole to light the fuse for UK commits Sullivan (3-for-4, two doubles, three RBI) and Lookadoo (2-for-3, double, triple) at the top of the order.
“That's nice to see out of the bottom of the order,” Portwood said. “If we could get that one through nine, that'd be great.”
Senior lefty Ogle worked out of some early difficulty and wound up with five strikeouts and two walks in her best start of the season. GC's fewest runs allowed until Tuesday were a pair in its 21-2 rout of Butler.
“She kept it down a little bit today, and little bit more than she has in the past, so I think she's on cue there,” Portwood said. “She was hitting spots. She seemed to be a little better command tonight than she has been.”
It took GC most of the evening to time up opposing freshman hurler Sadie Dungan of Frankfort (4-11, 0-4) in the Warhawks' district opener.
Lookadoo tripled and scored on a hit by Holbrook in the first. Dungan struck out a pair to stifle that threat.
After being retired in order in the second, GC made it 2-0 the next inning when McCallister singled and Sullivan doubled, leading to a run when the Panthers' dropped Holbrook's third strike.
Dungan spun another 1-2-3 frame in the fourth, but singes by McCallister and Sullivan, immediately followed by Lookadoo and Holbrook doubles, started the getaway. Michalee Clay added a sacrifice fly, with a Frankfort error also in the mix.
“We had a really good practice. I brought the whole group in (Monday), freshman included, to put some pressure on people a little bit. Had a great practice, and then tonight, yeah,” Portwood said. “I was expecting a little fire. You've got a district opponent. You're at home. You're on a little losing streak. You'd think there would be a little fire.”
The good news for GC, in light of the impressive win at Male, is that the competition stays stout for the rest of the week: Collins at home Thursday, followed by No. 22 Mercy and No. 8 Lafayette (Friday) and No. 7 Assumption (Saturday) in the Dan Cummins Classic down the hill at Great Crossing Park.
GC will try to avenge prior losses to Assumption and Lafayette by scores of 12-1 and 9-0, respectively.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
